APPEX 2024: 6 reasons why you need to attend the industry’s largest Processing & Packaging event this March

The countdown to APPEX 2024, Australia’s most comprehensive processing & packaging event is officially on, with doors opening next week from March 12 – 15 at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Unlike anything seen before in the Australian marketplace, and not returning until 2027, APPEX 2024 will deliver more suppliers, more technology, and more solutions to Australian Manufacturers.

Built on the successful legacy of 30 years of AUSPACK exhibitions, the APPEX 2024 exhibition has increased by 50%, bringing together over 440 of the world’s leading processing & packaging solution providers, including 150 international suppliers.

Here are 6 reasons why you need to attend APPEX 2024:

Find solutions to elevate your business

From increased efficiency and productivity to automation and sustainability, APPEX 2024 is your destination for discovering key manufacturing, processing & packaging solutions from suppliers around the globe.

Discover cutting-edge technology & equipment

APPEX 2024 delivers a major business opportunity to experience the latest technology, materials and machinery from hundreds of suppliers coming together all conveniently at one event. Plus, APPEX 2024 is delivering the largest display of working machinery at one event.

440+ Australian & International suppliers

Unlike no other industry event in the Australian marketplace, APPEX 2024 will bring together 440+ local and international suppliers to exhibit conveniently at one event, under one roof. The event will be divided into four zones—Materials & Packaging, Packaging Machinery, IT & Services, and Processing & Packaging Machinery—facilitating easy navigation for attendees. With hundreds of suppliers be sure to check out the floor plan and exhibitor directory to get the most from the day.

Connect, meet & do business

Run by the industry, for the industry, APPEX 2024 is the must-attend for all sectors to connect, have meaningful conversations and do business. Designed with business opportunities in mind, APPEX offers meeting rooms, networking events plus dining & networking hubs.

Meet your industry leaders

An event for all individuals across all sectors of the industry, APPEX 2024 will feature a series of educational initiatives, including speaker sessions, Q&A and panel discussions led by industry experts. Discover the full APPEX 2024 Program online now including:

Meat Industry Day

Food Industry Solution Series

Matthews’ Retailer Engagement Hub

ecoporium by Ball & Doggett Live Experience

IPPO Forum

Robotics Australia

Result Group’s Sustainability Corner

Not returning until 2027

After APPEX 2024 the event will move to a 3-year rotation not returning until 2027! Take the time this March and discover the possibilities the packaging & processing industry holds register now!

Run by the industry, for the industry, APPEX 2024 is an all-encompassing event for Australian manufacturers, organised by the Australian Packaging and Processing Machinery Association (APPMA), is set to be the largest business-to-business gathering for the processing and packaging sector in Australia.

We look forward to welcoming you to APPEX 2024.

For more information, or to register: https://www.appex.com.au/register