Aplex AVS-320 compact fanless machine vision box PC

Interworld Electronics is excited to announce the AVS-320 Compact Fanless Machine Vision Box PC from APLEX technology.

The AVS-320 is purpose built for factory automation, smart industry and machine vision applications. With its compact size, rugged/fanless design, high-speed powerful computing abilities and wide range of additional features, the AVS-320 is an ideal solution to suit a wide variety of applications.

The AVS-320 is powered by the Intel Celeron J6413 quad-core processor and supports up to 16GB SoDIMM DDR4 memory. It has two USB3.1 and two USB2 ports; one RS-232 and one RS-232/422/485 serial port, a VGA and HDMI graphics output port; one GbE and two GbE PoE LAN ports; 8-bit digital I/O; and one M.2 Sata port and one M.2 expansion slot.

With all of this I/O, the AVS-320 can easily integrate with machine vision cameras and other peripheral devices to collect and analyse image data in real time. It also supports firmware TPM 2.0, which offers improved security, as well as many other benefits.

The AVS-320 is a rugged, durable and reliable fanless system that features a tough casing (aluminium heatsink and steel chassis) and an operational temperature range of -20°C to 70°C. It supports 24V DC input and is extremely compact (180 x 130 x 55mm), making it an ideal space-saving option.

It is extremely flexible and easy to configure with a range of adaptable options. It also has support for both Windows 10 & 11 and has the ability to be DIN rail mounted, providing even more versatility to the range of options that are available.

The wide range of features of the AVS-320, including the flexible and extensive I/O support, makes it ideal for a wide variety of applications, and the rugged design means that it will continue to operate even in harsh industrial environments.

Key features: