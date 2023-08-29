Another $2.5 million in grants give Queensland small businesses a helping hand

The Business Boost grants program provides support to businesses to improve their efficiency and productivity through organisational development.

The grants can be used for activities that will create growth, such as strategic business planning, design and implementation of sophisticated cloud platforms and online management systems, and, planning and systems for staff management and development.

Business Boost Grants are a vital pillar of the Queensland Government’s Big Plan for Small Business Strategy 2021-23.

The Business Boost Grants Guidelines have been updated for this round and are available online now and businesses will be able to register their interest from 9am on 6 September 2023 until 5pm on Friday 12 September 2023.

Minister for Employment and Small Business Di Farmer further explained the announcement.

“The $2.5 million available for this Business Boost grant round is in addition to more than $35 million in grants provided so far under the Big Plans for Small Business Strategy 2021-2023,” she said.

“To date, more than 5800 small business grants have been provided through the Big Plans for Small Business Strategy 2021-23 grant programs.

“Through Business Boost, more small businesses will be able to fast-track planning and upgrades with grants of up to $20,000 available,” Farmer said.

For more information go to www.business.qld.gov.au/businessboost

The Business Boost Grants Program is a highly valuable support initiative of the Queensland Government’s Big Plans for Small Business Strategy 2021-23.

The three small business grants made available through Big Plans for Small Business Strategy 2021-23 are the :

Business Boost grants of up to $20,000

The $5,000 Business Basics grants

and up to $75,000 for Business Growth Fund grants.

For more information about small business grants programs visit www.business.qld.gov.au/grants or call the 24/7 Small Business Hotline on 1300 654 687