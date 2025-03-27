Anduril UAS and intrusion detection technology trial underway

Image: Anduril

Anduril Australia has successfully delivered a UAS and intrusion detection system for a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) trial within 15 weeks from contract signing to implementation and training of the first cohort of users.

The speed of delivery, installation and training demonstrates Anduril’s ability to rapidly deploy capability tailored to a location’s unique environment and user requirements.

Anduril Australia is delivering the UAS and intrusion detection technology under a capability-as-a-service model. Anduril Australia maintains continuous hardware and software system updates and develops and deploys new technologies to evolve and adapt to the unique climate, topography and evolving operating environment.

The RAAF is using Anduril’s technologies and service to define future requirements for air base security capabilities and to develop new tactics and operating procedures for improved security outcomes.

Since the trial commenced in October 2024, Anduril has delivered four hardware and sixteen software changes, through rolling upgrades, at no additional cost.

One of Anduril’s focus areas is the power of human-machine teaming — the collaboration between humans and artificial intelligence or automated systems to perform tasks more effectively than either could do alone.

Human-machine teaming is already in action at RAAF Base Darwin. A number of new tactics and operating procedures using the UAS and intrusion detection technology have been used to improve monitoring and response to air and ground security threats.

Augmenting the human operator’s contextual understanding and reasoning with Anduril’s artificial intelligence and 24/7 persistent monitoring of the air and ground around the base helps minimise reaction times and optimises threat responses in a way that is not possible with legacy systems. The result is a more agile, responsive and effective security response.

“We are only six months into the RAAF contract but our UAS and intrusion detection technology has been performing well, delivering on its contractual commitments,” said executive chairman and CEO Anduril Australia, David Goodrich OAM.

“We continue to calibrate each of the sensors to react to the unique climatic environment, topography, flora and fauna. Our software and hardware team continues to evolve the system, with direct input from the RAAF, to optimise the performance for the unique needs of RAAF Base Darwin.

“It is very early days but already the results are impressive, and I am excited to see what else this partnership will bring.”

