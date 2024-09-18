An inventory bulls’ eye: how Fishbowl helped Raider Targetry hit the mark

Raider Targetry utilises Fishbowl to enhance precision and efficiency in its inventory management system. Images: Fishbowl

In high-tech industries, where high-mix, low-volume production intersects with complex products and rapid technological advancements, achieving precision in inventory management can pose a challenge.

Recognising the role of robust inventory management in overcoming these challenges, Raider Targetry, a force in military training solutions, unveiled an advancement in efficiency through the integration of Fishbowl Inventory, a software solution for inventory management.

Raider Targetry’s CEO & CTO Mick Fielding, alongside Executive Director Cody Webster, envisioned the company’s global potential since its inception.

Fielding emphasised the strategic importance of establishing a solid foundation for products and services to support the company’s growth trajectory, stating,

“When we were looking at building the business, we knew that we needed an inventory management system that would support us today, but also into the growth that we would expect in the future” he said.

“Accurate and efficient tracking of inventory movement from inception to its final consumption point is crucial for effective control and decision-making processes within a business, ” said Simon Jupe, Fishbowl APAC managing director.

“Investing in a system that enables both signature tracking and inventory tracking facilitates swift resolution in cases where physical transactions diverge from the system records.”

Tim Kelly, Digital Systems Manager at Raider Targetry, expressed the transformative impact of Fishbowl

“Fishbowl’s been game-changing for us in terms of having that single source of truth that everybody can refer to, to understand the status of any particular work order at any point in time,” he said

“Fishbowl’s also been fantastic in terms of helping us to save costs, in particular the labour cost of trying to coordinate all of these different production and work orders.

“The main thing though, that Fishbowl’s really helped us with in terms of productivity is the ease of integration into the engineering software that we’re using.

“Implementing a new inventory management system is often a big commitment for any organisation. Thankfully, the Fishbowl support team is fantastic, and they’ve made it really, easy for us to configure Fishbowl in a way that’s suitable for our organisation.”

The software’s capabilities extend to meeting regulatory requirements and ensuring compliance by providing accurate records, traceability, and comprehensive reporting features.

Kelly highlighted Fishbowl’s ability to digitally track and trace, serialisation, and manage complete bills of materials, ensuring the delivery of clean and clear, real-time information to the Defence Force.

“In the future, we’ve got an extensive amount of automated purchase order and production order planning coming into play,” he said.

“We’ve got additional integration through the full depth of our bills of materials, and we’re tracking alot of custom fields like NATO stock numbers and those kinds of things too.”

“Fishbowl in particular has a number of features which support what we do. Fishbowl gives us a single source of truth for everything we do within the business, especially when it comes to production, but also supporting our R&D activities,” said Raider Targetry’s Fielding.

“As high complexity, low-volume businesses grow or evolve, Fishbowl software can scale to help our clients meet their changing needs. This flexibility can be essential, especially for companies dealing with diverse and evolving product lines,” said Jupe.

“As a company developing high-tech solutions, we need high-tech business processes that support what we do, and especially those that scale with the business as we expand globally.

“The technology we’re developing has fast iteration cycles. They’re technically complex systems, and we need products that support the business that work in the same manner.

“Fishbowl was a natural fit for us and very much complementary to the tech stack we’d already brought on board. Now that we’ve partnered with Fishbowl, we’re really excited to see where the future will take us, and we have full confidence that we’ve got the right partners in place to get there.”

Raider Targetry’s strategic integration of Fishbowl Inventory represents a paradigm shift in inventory management, reinforcing its commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and global growth.