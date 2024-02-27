AMW2024 is approaching

Image: Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute

There will be plenty of home-grown advanced manufacturing technology on display in Sydney’s AMW2024 Australian Manufacturing Week

Registrations are now open for Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW2024), held at the Sydney ICC in Darling Harbour, 17 to 19 April 2024. Run by the Australian Manufacturing Technology Institute Limited (AMTIL), AMW2024 will occupy more than 6,560 square metres of exhibition space at the Sydney ICC. More than 250 organisations have already taken stands to showcase the latest manufacturing technologies, processes, and support services.

Don’t miss out!

Register NOW! << https://tickets.lup.com.au/aus-manufacturing-sydney24?cat=CAT-REGISTRATION >>

There are a couple of big days of Future Solutions Speaker Sessions as well, rounding up some of the best and brightest authorities of the Australian manufacturing industries. The theme for Day One, Wednesday 17 April is Opportunities and Day Two, Thursday 18 April is Managing Change.

On the first day of Australian Manufacturing Week Sydney 2024 on Wednesday, we have experts from ANSTO, the Department of Industry, Science and Resources, Rigby Cooke Lawyers, the Defence Department and CSIRO presenting the latest take on manufacturing opportunities. On Thusday, the Manufacturing Industry Skills Alliance, the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations, the Sydney Manufacturing Hub and NAB are just some of the high-end industry presentations being prepared, free to all AMW2024 visitors.

After the very successful AMW Melbourne in 2023, AMTIL, the organisers of Australian Manufacturing Week, are proud to announce the collaboration of government entities behind its efforts of promoting Australian Manufacturing, Advanced Manufacturing and Precision Technology sectors as well as leading manufacturers, taking a lead in giving this initiative a massive impetus through their involvement with the Australian Manufacturing Week brand.

Chief amongst them is the New South Wales Government through its initiative Investment NSW, which is supporting AMW as a Major Sponsor for the Sydney edition to be held from 17-19 April at ICC Darling Harbour.

The other industry leaders who are supporting the AMW initiative are the Queensland Government, the Australian Made Campaign, Kraftech, finlease, Protected Flow (an initiative of The Execution Factor) and IFS. With Kraftech and Australian Made Campaign returning as sponsors only reiterates their trust and belief in what AMW is achieving for Australian Manufacturing.

For this support, AMTIL is very thankful as without it would be near impossible to bring this endeavour to its successful fruition. The support we receive from across the board only underlines the true Australian stance of working together for the greater good of the Australian Manufacturing sector.

AMTIL through its most successful initiative of the AMW show and AMT magazine works to Connect, Inform and Grow the Industry.

There are seven Zones on the vast floorspace of Australian Manufacturing Week, which takes up almost of the Sydney ICC. Each Zone focuses in on particular aspects of manufacturing in Australia.

These include:

Austech Machine Tools, sponsored by finelease;

Additive Manufacturing Zone;

Australian Manufacturers Zone;

Manufacturing Solutions Zone, sponsored by The Execution Factor;

Robotics & Automation Zone; sponsored by IFS

Weld and Air Solutions Zone;

and the Plastic Technology Zone.

At Australian Manufacturing Week, you will see many exhibitors showcasing all of the above and have the opportunity to find the right process, talk to the right people, gain the right expertise, and get on the right path to your goals.

Don’t miss out! REGISTER NOW. << https://tickets.lup.com.au/aus-manufacturing-sydney24?cat=CAT-REGISTRATION >>