AMW day two recap from Manufacturers’ Monthly

Image: Prime Creative Media

Day two of Australian Manufacturing Week continued to excite attendees through more insights, innovations and industry connections.

Building on the momentum of the opening day, the foot traffic at the International Convention Centre in Sydney saw hundreds of people visit.

Participants continued to explore the key themes and technologies set to shape the future of manufacturing in Australia.

The morning information sessions kicked off with a panel discussing the focus on skills and workforce amongst the manufacturing industry, with speakers highlighting the importance of developing the workforce, particularly during manufacturing challenges.

A demonstration from Novarc Technologies, robot welding, emphasised the benefit of attending AMW, with attendees having the opportunity to see their technology, skills and potential firsthand.

In line with growing the manufacturing industry a presentation from David Barron discussed how important it is to develop the future manufacturing workforce.

Barron said, “at the moment, by our estimates, about 23 per cent of the manufacturing workforce comes through as an apprentice.”

As day two ended the shared enthusiasm and excitement for the manufacturing industry was still prominent.

This event offers individuals and businesses new and exciting opportunities, the centre acts as a place for people to meet and network with industry leaders and technology experts, all of which are eager to who collaborate and exchange information.

The opening hours for AMW are:

Friday 19 April 2024 10am – 4pm

For those who have not already registered and don’t want to miss out on visiting one of Australia’s premier manufacturing industry events you can register online at AMW.