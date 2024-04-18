AMW day one recap from Manufacturers’ Monthly

Image: Prime Creative Media

Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) officially opened yesterday, as hundreds of innovators and industry leaders gathered in one place, it was clear there was a shared enthusiasm and excitement for the manufacturing industry.

Held at the International Convention Centre in Sydney, day one marked insightful discussions and displayed many technological advancements, all with a focus on the future of manufacturing in Australia.

The day began with an official opening from the executive director for Investment NSW, Maroun El Khoury, who announced the NSW governments commitment to supporting the manufacturing industry in driving growth and innovation for the nation.

During the official opening El Khoury stated the NSW Government welcomes the recent Federal Government announcement, of financial support and commitment to more Australian manufacturing, and emphasised the role the Commonwealth has in leading and ensuring coordinated growth for domestic manufacturing.

“We look forward to seeing the detail of the Future Made in Australia Act when it becomes available, and we will work with our federal counterparts to ensure the very best support for NSW industry”, said El Khoury.

A highlight of day one included an insightful talk from Ben Kitcher, executive director Western Parkland City Authority, discussing the development and service offerings of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Facility (AMRF), a facility currently under construction in the Bradfield City Centre.

“There is a great opportunity for business growth, the AMRF is centred around the aerotropolis, around new airport, and the AMRF is one programme within the Western Parkland City Authority’s broader responsibilities,” said Kitcher.

During the presentation Kitcher discussed the importance of AMRF’s collaboration and innovation in optimising manufacturing processes to improve efficiency and productivity.

“What we want to do create accessible, lasting opportunities afforded by the manufacturing industry and manufacturing by addressing the world’s manufacturing challenges with local solutions,” said Kitcher.

Another informative speech from David Chuter, executive director of industry growth at department of industry, science and resources, offered insights into Australian SME commercialisation and the potential growth opportunities.

“Australian companies have the opportunity to create newness and uniqueness, and that is what I call innovation,” said Chuter.

As part of the presentation Chuter discussed government initiatives to support SMEs and manufacturers, including the National Reconstruction Fund, the Australia’s Economic Accelerator program and the Industry Growth rogram.

The Industry Growth program was explained as a program designed to provide advisory services to SMEs who have an innovative product, process or service they want to take to the market.

“We will be opening up a grant programme later this year that will allow SMEs to apply for matching Cash Funding from $50,000 up to five million,” said Chuter

AMW 2024 is home to over 271 exhibitors this year, all offering insight and demonstrations of their latest innovations, technologies, and equipment solutions in the manufacturing sector.

Of the many exhibitors, attendees had the opportunity to watch demonstrations of CNC machinery, 3D printing, precision engineering, software solutions, automation robots, robot welding, mould-making technologies, and many more.

AMW continues today with more scheduled conferences and demonstrations, including presentations discussing workforce skills, the challenges surrounding the changing manufacturing workforce and sustainability within manufacturing businesses.

This event offers individuals and businesses new and exciting opportunities, day one saw the centre acts as a place for people to meet and network with industry leaders and technology experts who were collaborating and exchanging information.

The opening hours for AMW are:

Thursday 18 April 2024 10am – 7pm

Friday 19 April 2024 10am – 4pm

For those who have not already registered and wish to visit one of Australia’s premier manufacturing industry events you can register online at AMW.