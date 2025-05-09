AMW 2025 rolls over halfway mark

Image: AMTIL

The third day of AMW 2025 maintained a focus on technology, innovation, and sustainability, with a series of digital presentations aimed at equipping businesses with the tools needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Kicking off the morning was CEO of Elexon Electronics, Frank Faller, with a session titled Elexon2Zero: Driving Sustainability Through Innovation and Quality. Faller outlined the company’s strategies for reducing carbon emissions through smart manufacturing solutions.

After this, senior advisory data scientist at Minitab, Mikhail Golovnya, delivered an accessible and engaging session on Demystifying AI: Empowering Everyone with AI Literacy. This session focused on simplifying complex concepts and offering practical steps for companies looking to integrate AI into their operations.

Following this was an Innovations in Additive Manufacturing panel brought together experts from RMIT, Lincoln Electric, Hexagon, and Titomic to explore cutting-edge advancements and real-world applications of additive manufacturing across diverse industries.

“We use lasers to fabricate structures that are 1000 times smaller than a human hair… This is opening new territory for integrated, energy-efficient devices,” said Baohua Jia, director, Centre for Atomaterials and Nanomanufacturing, RMIT University. “You can reproduce the microscopic structure of a lotus leaf with a laser printer… to create self-cleaning surfaces.

“If you’re able to have self-cleaning surfaces, your solar panels can maintain the best performance all the time.”

As AMW 2025 moves into its final day, the energy on the show floor remains high, despite sore, legs, backs and vocal chords. Despite the absence of a speaker program for the event’s last day, industry stakeholders will continue to forge new connections and explore cutting-edge innovations that will shape the future of Australian manufacturing. Whilst, Manufacturers’ Monthly’s daily recap coverage ends here, the conversations that continue to build upon our great industry will continue, Thanks for tuning in.

The opening hours for tomorrow are 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, marking the final day of a historic AMW 2025 in Melbourne.