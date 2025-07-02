AMW 2025 – Looking back at a landmark week

With more than 300 exhibitors over four days, AMW 2025 was officially the largest in the event’s history. Images: AMW/AMTIL.

In early May, Australian manufacturers were treated to a week of cutting-edge technology, insightful discussions, and valuable networking at AMW 2025.

Australian Manufacturing Week (AMW) 2025 saw manufacturers across Australia gather at Melbourne’s Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) for networking opportunities with industry leaders and associations across numerous sectors. Having more than 300 exhibitors over four days, AMW 2025 was the largest in the event’s history. It featured six specialised product zones that showcased the latest technologies, equipment solutions, and innovations as well as live demonstrations of machinery, 3D printing, precision engineering, automation robotics, laser cutting machinery and more. AMW 2025 also included the Future Solutions: Speaker Program over the first three days, spotlighting trends and advancements driving the industry forward.

The event was kickstarted by CEO of AMTIL, Lorraine Maxwell, who provided a data-driven overview of the current state of the sector and pointed to the many positives emerging from technologies that are reshaping the manufacturing landscape.

“One of the biggest challenges I’ve had is the number of people who say to me, ‘Manufacturing is dying, isn’t it?’” she said. “No, it’s not dying at all. Manufacturing is transforming, and that’s what’s causing all the uncertainty.

“Industry 5.0, for example, shifts the focus towards a more human-centric approach and combines the creativity, intuition and problem-solving ability of humans with the precision, speed and data processing power of intelligent machines.”

Afterward, Victorian minister for Industry and Advanced Manufacturing, The Hon. Colin Brooks MP, welcomed attendees and underscored the Victorian Government’s commitment to supporting local manufacturing. In his address, he argued there couldn’t be a better place to hold such a large manufacturing event than “in the nation’s manufacturing capital”.

“Manufacturing is a driving force for the state’s economy – it contributes 6 per cent to our gross state product and exports nearly $26 billion worth of goods,” he said. “We are home to the biggest employing manufacturing sector in the country, made up of more than 23,000 businesses and employing some 283,000 people.

“Many innovative and forward-thinking manufacturers are thriving in Victoria, with employment in the sector growing by 10 per cent in the two years to the end of 2024.”

Brooks admitted that he has heard about the challenges that exist in the sector and how the government can do more. He insisted resting on laurels isn’t an option in the State Government’s mission to empower industry to innovate and grow through collaboration.

“The Victorian Government is committed to backing a strong and resilient manufacturing sector – it’s the cornerstone to our economy and the key to delivering new opportunities and future growth,” he said. “The $21.2 million Manufacturing and Industry Sovereignty Fund is helping to build Victoria’s sovereign manufacturing capability.”

Attendees and exhibitors came from all walks of the industry, including industry associations such as Weld Australia, Ai Group and SEMMA, alongside names that have become synonymous within the sector like RSM, Industry Capability Network, ECI Solutions, Coregas, Lorch, Capral and Minitab.

Victorian state manager of Industrial Solutions at Capral, Brad Ryan, said the big target for the company as a recently announced partner of the Australian Made campaign was to promote the sovereign manufacturing of aluminium extrusion. He said that it is vital that Capral remains proactive and shows its customer base what capabilities are as a business that continues to grow.

“Whilst we’re an aluminium extrusion organisation, we’re a big believer in working closely with our clients and providing aluminium solutions. It’s not just about selling aluminium, it’s about selling solutions,” he said. “We had a customer come here and said that the service has been fantastic.”

Not so far from Capral’s AMW stand was Minitab, which featured numerous experts, a coffee stand, and the company’s analytics solutions manager, Bass Masri. Masri said that the event was a rewarding experience, especially in the showcase of the company’s new offerings that broadens access to Minitab’s software.

“It’s been really amazing actually. We’ve been able to talk to people about the Minitab product suite,” he said. “We have a new product called Minitab Solution Centre, which means you can access the Minitab statistical software via the web from home or office.

“We even talked to universities, where the students can be working on campus or from home and get analysis for assignments done quickly and easily.”

Talking solutions shaping the future of manufacturing

One central part to the event’s success was the Future Solutions: Speaker Program that covered new innovations and roadmaps for the sector. One key program occurred on the first day, when representatives from the Victorian Government discussed support initiatives and funding programs designed to bolster the state’s local manufacturers.

Director of the Department of Jobs, Skills, Industry and Regions (DJSIR), Jonathan Reichwald, provided an overview of the government’s investment that introduces a front door for business to navigate government.

“This government had a really bold commitment to halve the number of missing regulators by 2030 so that they have the quickness to invest and expand,” he said.

Aside from policy, Professor Regina Crameri, a Victorian Defence Industry advocate, spoke to a burgeoning industry that continues to not only drive the industry in Victoria, but nationwide.

“We want to secure more local and international investment in defence, which then allows our supply chain to grow,” she said. “We really have 40 per cent of all supply chains in Australia from Victoria.

“Funding trade shows like the Avalon International Airshow is important… 70 Victorian defence companies were on the floor.”

Additionally, director of DJSIR, Scott Edwards, spoke of health technology as another key priority sector within manufacturing that is backed by solid partnerships and facility presence within Victoria itself.

“The establishment of MRNA in Victoria sets a really good scene for a whole range of opportunities and further development,” he said. “We have a really long stability partnership with CSL. It’s plasma fractionation plants and also new vaccine production capabilities in Broadmeadows are really exciting.”

In the afternoon, CEO of BioMelbourne Network, Karen Parr, continued to explore the discussion of health and medical technology. Speaking on behalf of the Australian Medtech Manufacturing Alliance (AMMA), Parr spoke to the ever-evolving reality of the sector, exploring how collaboration is needed to drive success.

“At AMMA, our vision is called Better Health Made Here – where a strong, connected ecosystem paves the way for local companies to supply our patients and health services,” she said. “Australia is fantastic at research, pretty good at development too, but we need support for our medical manufacturing.

“We don’t have a capability problem – we have a scaling and commercialisation problem.”

Parr finished by calling for support to allow innovative, homegrown companies to thrive in the face of an uncertain global dynamic. She emphasised that through the association’s Better Health Made Here campaign, it can help healthcare providers in looking for local manufacturers, which they often overlook due to busy timelines.

“Our health services are overly dependent on imports, whilst local businesses need local contracts to de-risk capital growth and enter global markets,” she said. “We should ask ‘Why not buy local?’ instead of, ‘Why buy local?’

“We need a culture where we can back our innovations. We want to advocate with partners for system change. Value goes beyond the lowest cost.”

Another key priority area for the sector was addressed through a speaker program focused on additive manufacturing from the director of the RMIT Centre for Additive Manufacturing, Andrey Molotnikov. Here, he discussed the role of metals in additive manufacturing and its potential as a sector that is “still growing almost 20 per cent year to year”.

As one of the first institutions in Australia to bring laser powder diffusion to Australia, Molotnikov said RMIT’s additive facility can manufacture industrial parts of up to 500 kilos. He insisted that numerous positive industry developments are beginning to emerge from additive technology – which has already been important to the success of many global manufacturers.

“SpaceX would not exist nowadays if they did not have additive manufacturing. It allows them to iterate very quickly and come up with designs,” he said. “Stryker has printed over two million new implants in the last 10 years, and they keep cranking them out.”

In the afternoon, innovation took centre stage in a program from Professor Shankar Curamasamy, director, Business Development and Partnerships and Commercial Lead, Monash Innovation Labs. Curamasamy showcased how Monash is driving research and collaborations through its Monash Innovation Labs that support industry partnerships, startups, and advanced innovation in science, engineering, and technology.

“In such an uncertain, complex and ambiguous world, working with industry is a significant priority for us,” he said. “[To address this problem] we went about creating an environment where industry partners can come, have a discussion, be comfortable about being there and proceed with progress. A lot of people have ideas, but they don’t have the bespoke equipment for prototyping.

“We ended up investing about two to three million [in the] smart manufacturing platform. It enables you to experiment and allows us to bring industry, students, and academics together to solve problems.”

Call to action

As AMW 2025 moved into its final day, the energy on the show floor remained high, despite sore calf muscles, lower backs and vocal cords. The event offered individuals and businesses fresh opportunities for growth while serving as a hub for networking with industry leaders and technology experts.

This has set the pace for what is set to be an exciting 2025 for an industry that is evolving, not dying.