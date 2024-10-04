AMSL Aero signs another international partnership

AMSL Aero’s Vertiia vertical take off and landing (VTOL) aircraft. Image: BCDA/AMSL Aero

Australian manufacturer AMSL Aero has signed a partnership agreement with The Bases Conversion and Development Authority in the Phillipines (BCDA) to explore a new zero-emissions aircraft industry and hydrogen production industry in the Philippines.



The new partnership with BCDA and AMSL Aero involves collaboration and knowledge sharing to develop an ecosystem for low-cost zero emissions aircraft and hydrogen energy.

Max York, CEO of AMSL Aero, said the partnership with BCDA has the potential to help drive the future of aerospace and clean energy production.



“The partnership agreement with BCDA, and also the recently signed partnership with Life Flight New Zealand, clearly demonstrate the global demand and opportunity for hydrogen-powered VTOL technology,” said York.

“These agreements will enable AMSL Aero to further develop our innovative Vertiia technology to support multi-national requirements for passenger, cargo, air rescue, aeromedical and military air operations.”

The project has the potential to connect the archipelago of the Philippines by passenger and freight carriage air bridges, coupled with strategically located hydrogen production plants for clean energy production.



This will lead to the preparation of a feasibility study, which may include technical and commercial study of the project with potential developments within the BCDA’s properties.



AMSL Aero is an Australian-based sustainable development aerospace technology company that produces a long-range hydrogen-electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, the Vertiia.



Vertiia is a next-generation aircraft that takes off like a helicopter and flies fast and smoothly like a fixed wing aeroplane at very low cost per hour.

The aircraft will be a highly efficient long-range zero-emissions VTOL, with a range of up to 1,000km and cruising speeds of 300kmh.



BCDA is AMSL Aero’s second international partnership, with its first international agreement signed with Life Flight in New Zealand on 24 September 2024.

AMSL Aero also has aircraft orders from a leading Australian aviation operator, Aviation Logistics.



“The agreement with AMSL Aero will build a strong partnership with a world leading sustainable aviation manufacturer,” said president and CEO of the BCDA, Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang.



“This agreement also supports our vision to transform New Clark City into a smart and sustainable metropolis, which includes modern energy and transport infrastructure.



“We look forward to progressing this partnership to achieve positive technological, economic and social outcomes for the Philippines.”



Based in Sydney Australia, AMSL Aero has secured more than AUD$55 million in funding from major private investors, government programs and customers to develop the Vertiia.

The Vertiia is currently progressing through the civil aviation certification process, and is set to change the way people use air travel once it enters production within the next few years