AMSL Aero appoints new CEO for hydrogen aircraft

Image: AMSL Aero

AMSL Aero has announced the appointment of Dr Adriano Di Pietro as its new chief executive officer, a move expected to accelerate the company’s push to bring its hydrogen-electric aircraft Vertiia to market.

Di Pietro, who began in the role the week of 7 July, will lead the Australian aviation innovator through its next phase of development – including certification, hydrogen flight testing, and international expansion.

Vertiia, AMSL’s flagship aircraft, is a vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) platform that combines the agility of a helicopter with the speed of a fixed-wing aircraft. It is among the world’s most advanced hydrogen-electric eVTOL designs and was the first built from inception to use hydrogen for long-range and heavy-lift capabilities.

“I am excited to join AMSL Aero,” said Dr Di Pietro. “I believe in the company’s bold vision to revolutionise air mobility through accessible zero-emissions technology.”

He joins from Swinburne University’s Aerospace Innovation Research Hub and the Australian Air Mobility Cooperative Research Centre (AAMCRC), where he led efforts to advance uncrewed air systems and zero-emission aviation technologies. His previous roles include chief technology officer at XTEK (now HighCom Group), and early leadership positions at Quickstep and Zoox, the Amazon-owned autonomous vehicle company.

AMSL Aero co-founder Andrew Moore said: “I am delighted that Adriano has chosen to join AMSL Aero. His deep technical expertise and industry leadership make him uniquely suited to lead the team into our next growth phase as we move towards hydrogen flight testing.”

Dr Di Pietro’s immediate priorities include building AMSL’s second full-scale Vertiia prototype, scaling manufacturing capabilities, and leading the company’s certification campaign with the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA).

Chair Chris Smallhorn added: “After a highly competitive search, we are thrilled to welcome Adriano. His track record in scaling aerospace technology ventures will be instrumental in the next phase of development with our second full-scale prototype.”