Ampcontrol named one of Australia’s most innovative companies for by the Australian Financial Review

Out of over 700 submissions, Ampcontrol was ranked eighth within the Manufacturing and Consumer Goods category of the Australian Financial Review (AFR) BOSS Most Innovative Companies List for 2023.



Organisations’ scores are based on three components: an innovation they have implemented in the past 24 months; how the company has embedded innovation into their organisation; and performance on behaviour change consultancy Inventium’s Innovation Benchmarking survey which assess performance on a range of innovation drivers.

The accolade was attributed to the innovative Ampcontrol Electric Vehicle, DRIFTEX, helping to decarbonise and electrify the mining industry.

When companies foster cultures that spark creativity and curiosity, ingenuity thrives, and innovation excels.

The prestigious recognition comes as Ampcontrol launches their new company vision to lead the global energy revolution with strategic plans for growth and expansion into new markets, geographic locations, and innovative energy transition solutions for the resources sector.

Ampcontrol Managing Director & CEO, Rod Henderson, said Ampcontrol wants to challenge the future by solving the most complex problems in energy.

“Innovation has always been important to Ampcontrol, even more so now. We need to be bold, creative, and collaborative in our new vision to bring innovation that will have a real and lasting impact on our world, economy, and community,” he said.

“We want to help and support our customers and industry to decarbonise by developing and manufacturing energy solutions of scale to enable a competitive advantage in a net-zero carbon environment.”

“Collaboration is essential to bring together the brightest minds so we can think radically to challenge the status quo and disrupt the future of energy,” Henderson continued.