Ampcontrol makes new acquisition to expand service offerings in QLD

Image: Ampcontrol

Ampcontrol has announced the acquisition of Queensland high voltage service and maintenance business Protech Power, as part of its expansion of services to achieve its vision to lead the global energy revolution.

Ampcontrol purchased the business due to its industry strength in high voltage service and maintenance to Queensland’s mining, power generation, infrastructure, and agricultural market sectors, with facilities in Brisbane and Townsville.

“The acquisition of Protech Power is an exciting step forward as we combine our expertise and resources to deliver greater value and service to our customers and expand our geographical footprint and Ampcontrol offerings across Queensland,” said Ampcontrol managing director & CEO, Rod Henderson.

From today, Wednesday 11 December 2024, Ampcontrol has taken over full ownership of the business, and Protech Power will now operate under the name of Ampcontrol.

The change of ownership is set to strengthen capabilities and provide customers access to a broader range of products and solutions, strategic innovation, and comprehensive services regardless of industry.

Ampcontrol is an industry leader and innovator that helps its customers enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity in their operations.

“With a strong reputation within the industry and focus on building and maintaining long-term customer relationships, we’re looking forward to continuing working alongside these customers and welcoming them to Ampcontrol,” says Henderson.

“Through the acquisition, we’re able to gain an experienced workforce of more than 25 people with capabilities in high voltage systems, including electrical engineering, testing, and commissioning, which supports our strategic growth into new markets and geographical locations while allowing for consistency in our delivery of services across industry.”

Ampcontrol and Protech Power signed a business sale agreement on Monday 11 November 2024, with complete ownership transferred to Ampcontrol on Wednesday 11 December 2024.

All Protech Power employees will remain in the business as part of the condition of the sale. The existing product and service offerings from Protech Power will remain unchanged and form a part of the trusted and reputable Ampcontrol offering.