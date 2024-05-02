AML3D’s expands presence in Australian Defence Sector

Image: phonlamaiphoto/stock.adobe.com

AML3D has signed a contract with Toolcraft Australia to supply a 6-part nozzle assembly for an Australian Government Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) project.

The $0.35 million contract follows the successful delivery of a 4-stage nozzle assembly that demonstrated AML3D’s advanced wire additive manufacturing (‘WAM’) technology delivered superior components and shorter lead times.

AML3D CEO Sean Ebert said he is pleased to continue expanding the company’s previous work supporting the DSTG.

“AML3D’s ability to use our proprietary WAM technology to produce higher quality components, with significantly faster turnaround times, compared to traditional manufacturing, and with less waste allows us to play an increasingly important role in defence supply chains,” said Ebert.

The new contract expands the scope of work previously undertaken for the DSTG project to include 2 additional stages of an Aluminium ER5183 nozzle assembly.

The expanded scope follows confirmation of the superior operational performance of the previously manufactured AML3D WAM 4-stage nozzle assembly components.