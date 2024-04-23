AML3D to provide parts for Australian Government defence agency

Image: nordroden/stock.adobe.com

AML3D Limited announces it has signed a contract with the Australian Government Defence Science and Technology Group (DSTG) to provide components for testing in marine applications.

The $240,000 contract requires AML3D to 3D metal print two representative marine components using a Nickel Aluminium Bronze (NAB) alloy and high strength duplex steel alloy.

AML3D chief executive officer Sean Ebert said, “It is very exciting to be directly supplying test NAB and Duplex steel components to the DSTG, which is tasked with assessing the best of Australian science, technology and innovation to address Australia’s Defence and national security challenges.

AML3D announced the manufacturing of the test components will commence immediately at AML3D’s facility in Adelaide for delivery during FY24.

AML3D stated this contract is aligned with company’s strategic objective to diversify into additional marine defence markets to complement its strong US growth and believe this contract with DSTG will open additional opportunities.

Ebert said, AML3D’s WAM manufactured NAB and duplex steel has passed multiple rounds of marine defence testing in the US and here at home. This gives us confidence we will meet the DSTG requirements, creating opportunities for significant new contracts.”