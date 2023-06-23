AML3D advances additive manufacturing with ARCEMY sale

Curtin University has purchased AML3D’s enterprise-level ARCEMY metal 3D printing system for $1 million to expand its additive manufacturing teaching and research capability.

The ARCEMY system will complement existing small-scale R&D capabilities in Curtin’s new Additive Manufacturing Microfactory Facility.

The sale aligns with AML3D’s strategy of increasing the proportion of its revenue contributed from sales of ARCEMY systems.

Under the sale contract, AML3D will provide three years of software licensing and technical support. Sales proceeds are expected to be received in three instalments commencing from the receipt of the purchase order through to the delivery and installation of the new system.

The sale supports the growth of advanced 3D wire additive manufacturing at leading educational and research institutions, which will play a critical role in upskilling Australia’s defence manufacturing capabilities.

In addition, the Curtin Microfactory will act as a satellite R&D platform for AML3D to demonstrate ARCEMY‘s capabilities to potential customers across Western Australia’s Mining, Agriculture, Oil & Gas and Defence Maritime industries.

Under a separate partnership agreement, AML3D will collaborate with Curtin on a research program utilising the new ARCEMY system, including contributing A$100,000 per annum over three years to support a full-time Research Fellow and a PhD candidate.

The research activities undertaken as part of this AML3D-Curtin collaboration will focus on new alloys and materials science with a bias towards the needs of new Defence customers utilising AML3D’s WAM proven technology through various accreditations.

AML3D interim CEO Sean Ebert said, “AML3D is delighted to be able to support Curtin University in expanding its wire additive manufacturing capabilities with the purchase of an enterprise-level ARCEMY System.

“This sale represents AML3D delivering against its strategic objectives and is an excellent opportunity to partner with Curtin to expand the applications for our Wire Additive Manufacturing technology in Australia and globally.