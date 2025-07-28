AMGC has networked with more than 4,400 manufacturers who are proving that advanced manufacturing is viable in Australia. Images: AMGC

AMGC’s managing director, Dr Jens Goennemann, explains that without a strong manufacturing base, Australia risks losing the very capability needed to build homes, create jobs, and secure its economic future. Comment – Dr Jens Goennemann, Managing Director, Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre

Recently, I was listening to an address by the premier of New South Wales, Chris Minns, in which he said Sydney was a city without a future if the State failed to deliver more housing. He went on to say, “A city without young people is a city without a future, and the leading reason for that is we’re not building enough houses.”

While housing is crucial and the premier’s point is spot on, I believe New South Wales and the Nation at large faces a much more critical issue, one that means we risk not being able to build more homes, because we can’t make the basic materials required to support the industry in the first place. Moreover, we risk limiting employment and career opportunities to underpin the demand for housing and that is our ability to make things.

We hear that Australia is a lucky country, but the truth is we are squandering that luck by failing to turn potential into prosperity via manufacturing. Despite years of political speeches, policy papers, and promises, our country continues to fall behind where it matters most: the complexity, resilience, and sophistication of our economy.

The latest data from Harvard Growth Lab’s Economic Complexity Index (ECI) – which measures how advanced a country’s economy is based on the types of products it makes and exports – doesn’t lie. Australia has slid to 105th place – down from 86th in 2019. We are now sitting between Botswana and Côte d’Ivoire. It’s a national embarrassment and it’s a warning. If we fail to fix this one issue, there is no Future Made in Australia.

And yet, we keep ignoring the one solution that could turn the tide: a more advanced capability to manufacture.

In June, prime minister Anthony Albanese laid out his second-term agenda at the National Press Club. He spoke about building national capability, investing in infrastructure, reducing emissions, and stabilising our place in the world. These are all important goals and none of these will be achievable without a strong industrial base.

Manufacturing is the spine of any advanced economy. It’s what transforms ideas into products – R&D into GDP, and potential into prosperity. In manufacturing, complexity is a feature – and complexity is what Australia lacks.

At AMGC, we have networked with more than 4,400 manufacturers – the majority are SMEs – who are proving that advanced manufacturing is viable in Australia, and it can thrive when given the right support.

These are local companies innovating and selling world-class products in med-tech, aerospace, food production, clean energy, and defence. They are building things here, adding value here, employing Australians here.

But they are doing it despite their surroundings – not because of them.

Current government programs are slow, broad, and often out of reach for the small- and medium-sized enterprises that make up more than 90 per cent of Australian manufacturers. Many of these programs are geared toward big projects or generic innovation buckets. They miss the nuanced needs of real businesses trying to grow, export, and compete globally.

We hear a lot about co-investment. Yes, our manufacturers are ready to co-invest. But the current funding mechanisms are out of step with commercial reality, and time is money. If we can’t move fast enough to support businesses at the right moment, the opportunity is lost – either to overseas competitors or our domestic manufacturer moving overseas.

What frustrates me – and should frustrate every Australian – is that the solutions are not complicated. We know what works. We see it in other countries. We’ve seen it in our projects that mirror the success of those countries. When government partners with industry in a targeted, timely, and commercially minded way, we get results: productivity, exports, and sovereign capability.

Yet, Australia’s overall economic trajectory remains dangerously simplistic. Our top exports are rocks, energy, and services. Meanwhile, the countries that once looked to us for raw materials are climbing up the value chain – fast. China ranks 22nd in the Economic Complexity Index. Vietnam is rising rapidly. Australia is going backwards.

The prime minister speaks of resilience, security, and economic independence. All of these rest on manufacturing. Do we really want to be dependent on foreign supply chains for our medical equipment? Our defence systems? Our clean energy components?

Australia must choose: do we continue to rely on digging up stuff and hoping the price holds? Or do we back our brains, our businesses, and our builders?

I’m tired of hearing that we don’t make anything in Australia. We may not have a billion people, but we have ingenuity, resources, and proximity to the fastest-growing region in the world. What we lack is courage and conviction to let industry lead the way.

Most of all, we need to start treating manufacturing as the strategic asset it truly is and stop treating it as an industry to “save”.

Australia is not short on ideas. We are short on follow-through. That gap between invention and commercialisation – that’s our economic Achilles’ heel. If we don’t bridge it, someone else will – and they’ll take the jobs, the profits, and the IP with them.

The prime minister’s vision of national strength is compelling. But that vision will ring hollow unless it includes the people who make things, sustain things, and innovate in sheds, labs, and workshops across the country.

This is a necessity. A nation that can manufacture is a nation that can thrive. If we fail to fix this one issue, there is no Future Made in Australia and certainly no new houses to save Sydney!