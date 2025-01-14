AMGC appointed industry partner in Australian Government Growth Program

Industrial worker turner machining metal shaft on lathe machine at manufacturing factory

The Advanced Manufacturing Growth Centre (AMGC) has been appointed as an Industry Partner Organisation (IPO) as part of the Australian Government Industry Growth Program (IGP), aimed at growing Australian manufacturing activity.

Awarded $1.9 million as part of the IPO initiative, AMGC will provide specialised advisory services to IGP participants focussing on the key National Reconstruction Fund (NRF) priority areas of Transport, Defence, and Value-Add to Resources.

Commencing soon, AMGC will leverage its national network and partner entities to mentor and support local manufacturers. AMGC and its partners will offer expert advice, access to workspaces, technology, and events aligned with NRF priorities. These efforts will help SMEs qualify for IGP Business Advisor support, build industry connections, and enhance the commercial viability of their proposals.

AMGC’s focus will complement five other IPOs. These include the recently announced AusBiotech, MTPConnect Accelerator, Australian Manufacturing Capability Network, ClusterConnect and AusHETS – that support the priority areas of Renewables and Low Emissions Technology, Medical Science, Value Add in Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and Enabling Capabilities.

“I’m pleased to see AMGC and Ausbiotech join the IGP stable of Industry Partner Organisations, with their expertise supporting Australian manufacturers to realise their potential, said Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic.

“We’re serious about backing local know-how, that’s why we’re ensuring growing businesses have the support they need to increase our manufacturing capability and keep more jobs here in Australia.”

The program provides the Advisory Service to eligible businesses which is open all year round.

Following the service, businesses may choose to apply for matched grant funding.

For more information, including eligibility, visit here