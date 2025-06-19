Amendment Bill set to back Victorian industry

Image: THINK b/stock.adobe.com

The Victorian Government is reinforcing its commitment to Victorian workers and businesses through the Local Jobs First Amendment Bill, introduced yesterday.

The Amendment Bill provides new enforcement powers to the Local Jobs First Commissioner to ensure suppliers on government contracts meet local content commitments.

These include the authority to conduct site inspections, issue civil penalties, and link supplier payments to performance.

The Local Jobs First Act 2003 – Australia’s first industry participation law – has ensured Victorian projects support local contractors, apprentices, trainees, and cadets.

The new amendments will further empower agencies to prioritise Australian Standards, prevent imported products being locked in by design, and support regional, Aboriginal, and small-to-medium businesses.

The reforms also grant the minister power to mandate locally made uniforms and personal protective equipment (PPE) on eligible projects.

Industry and Advanced Manufacturing minister Colin Brooks said the changes would help keep public investment within Victoria.

“Victorian Government contracts and projects should benefit Victorian workers and businesses. This Bill puts our state and our people first,” he said. “We’re closing the loopholes, backing the Commissioner with more power, and making sure government contracts deliver for Victorians, driving local jobs, businesses and the economy.”