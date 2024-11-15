Amcor wins big at 35th Packaging Innovation Awards

Amcor's AmPrima Plus coffee pouch. Image: Amcor Media

Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has been awarded the Special Award at the recent 35th Packaging Innovation Awards.

The award, sponsored by Dow, recognises excellence in packaging and encourages advancements in sustainability and performance.

The Special Award category is dedicated to the emerging markets in mono-material packaging. It was awarded to Amcor for their AmPrima Plus coffee, for its application in recycle-ready coffee packaging.

AmPrima Plus is a mono-PE pouch that provides a high barrier to prolong the freshness of coffee. It offers coffee producers up to 68 percent reduction in carbon footprint compared to traditional coffee packaging alternatives.

“Our AmPrima Plus was the perfect solution for Nordic coffee leader Kjeldsberg, with whom we won this award.” said Giorgio Dini, marketing manager EMEA for Coffee at Amcor.

AmPrima Plus runs efficiently on production lines and maintains optimal oxygen and moisture barriers.

It was designed in line with the Circular Economy for Flexible Packaging (CEFLEX) guidelines. These guidelines help brands shift from non-recyclable structures to a mono-material solution that allows for easy recycling and strengthens brands’ sustainability claims.

It also reflects growing consumer demand for more sustainable coffee packaging, with recent research from Amcor discovering sustainability claims positively influence 44 per cent of coffee consumers when making purchasing decisions.

“For many years, the Packaging Innovation Awards and Dow have inspired more sustainable packaging innovation. Amcor shares a commitment to a more circular economy, and has pledged to develop all our packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable by 2025,” said Dini.