AMCL doubles down on supporting sovereign manufacturing

Image: AMCL

The Australian Made Campaign (AMCL) is imploring Australians to exercise their preference for buying genuine Australian products, as the U.S.A. imposes a minimum 10 per cent tariff on all Australian exports.

AMCL insist recent developments are a reminder for Australia’s manufacturing sector and its producers of the importance of ensuring Australia’s sovereign manufacturing and growing capability is championed and supported.

“It’s never been more important to support our Aussie manufacturers, growers, and primary producers. These sectors have faced numerous challenges in recent times, and it has just become more challenging for some. More than 90% of Australians have a preference for Australian-made products, so let’s turn that preference into purchases,” said Australian Made chief executive, Ben Lazzaro.

AMCL has also welcomed the government’s recently announced policy measures to address the tariffs, including strengthening Australia’s anti-dumping regime and financial support for exporters to access new markets.

These measures, combined with the government’s commitment to support Aussie manufacturers with its ‘Buy Aussie’ policy for government procurement and contracts, provides some positivity in the wake of these challenging international trade barriers.

“A strategic approach to ‘buy local’ initiatives, incorporating consumers, businesses and all levels of government is what is needed right now,” said Lazzaro.

“Improving government and business local procurement policies by prioritising Aussie makers will help alleviate the impact of tariffs while strengthening the economy and creating local jobs. Given that federal government contracts were estimated to be valued at $100 billion last financial year, a refocussing on Australian-made suppliers has the potential to have an enormous impact.”

There are around 4,500 businesses with products licensed to carry the Australian Made logo across a wide range of goods. These logo users represent approximately 40,000 jobs and generate a combined annual revenue of around $8 billion.

“Local manufacturers are known for producing high-quality, premium products that meet Australia’s stringent manufacturing and safety standards. Additionally, these products offer demonstrable value for money over their product lifecycle”, said Lazzaro.

“So, let’s make sure we look for the famous green and gold kangaroo when we shop and put Australia first.”