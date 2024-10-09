AMADA: The impending problem in metal manufacturing

Images: AMADA

AMADA’s metal fabrication equipment is known for its safety and product range, but the inadequate enforcement of existing safety regulations for cheaper alternatives underscores the urgent need for stricter oversight and proper education.

In the world of metal fabrication, safety standards can sometimes vary.

While some manufacturers adhere to rigorous safety protocols, others offer cheaper alternatives that lack the same level of safety.

This disparity poses a risk to operators. AMADA is at the forefront for stricter safety measures and enforcement. The company provides advanced sheet metal and structural steel equipment.

AMADA offers a range of machinery, including lasers, turret punches, press brakes, robotic bending systems, welding equipment and automation solutions.

Known for its emphasis on safety and technological innovation, AMADA serves diverse industries with high-quality equipment designed for efficiency and precision.

Manufacturers’ Monthly spoke with AMADA’s national sales manager, Jan Halfar, to delve into its product range and address safety issues linked to fibre laser welding technology especially with cheaper alternative products.

“Safety is our top priority. We are committed to ensuring that no one is harmed while using our equipment, which is a key consideration in the design of all our products,” said Halfar.

AMADA’s laser welding machines are designed to meet a range of manufacturing requirements, optimising processing efficiency and minimising production costs.

However, Halfar explained that due to the inherent risks associated with fibre laser welding machines, it’s essential for manufacturers to source machines from reputable sources and for operators to ensure their safety and safety of people around them.

“Fibre laser technology utilises a laser beam of a specific wavelength, which offers significant benefits for its applications,” he said.

“However, it also poses serious risks as exposure to this laser beam can cause irreversible retinal damage, leading to blindness among other things.

“Unlike lasers of other wavelengths, such as CO2 laser, the fibre lasers typically emit light in the near-infrared spectrum, with common wavelengths being 1064 nm (nanometres) for ytterbium-doped fibre lasers.”

Halfar said that exposure to fibre laser light can pose many risks to the eyes, specifically, with retina damage.

“The eye’s cornea (lens) can focus this light onto the retina, potentially causing retinal burns or photochemical damage,” he said.

“Retinal damage can result in permanent vision loss or permanent blind spots. Most importantly this damage can be caused not only by a direct ‘hit’ but also by scattered reflection of the beam off another surface.”

Halfar continued to explain that there are additional risks, including potential burns to the skin and body due to the laser’s active nature.

Despite the serious health risks associated with operating fibre laser welding machines, AMADA has reported no accidents resulting in injury from its equipment.

Halfar attributes the absence of injuries to the solutions implemented by AMADA and the company’s commitment to safety.

“If an incident occurs, we are required to write a report and send it to our head office in Japan.”

“All data is collected and reported up the chain to ensure thorough documentation and review.

“We take proactive measures to address potential issues, educate customers and engineers, and ensure safety standards are maintained.

“The welding torch itself also has a sensor that ensures it must be in contact with the material before it can fire. It will also detect back reflection or incorrect beam output and again prevent the torch from firing.”

This setup prevents accidental firing, such as pointing the torch at someone’s body. Additionally, the full-size welding helmet rated for the fiber wavelength offers higher protection than laser safety glasses, according to Halfar.

“Commonly, alternative sources lack such safety mechanisms and could potentially fire if pointed inappropriately, our system ensures a higher level of safety,” he said.

Safety oversight

Halfar explained that while the government safety regulations are mostly in place, the enforcement and pro-active oversight from the government body for workplace safety is somewhat lacking.

“Hearing stories of door knocking salesmen going around industrial parks throughout the country and offering fiber laser welder demonstrations in the middle of an office environment is preposterous,” he said.

“Many types of equipment on the market have long adhered to standardised safety requirements established over decades.

“There are some constraints and broader factors to consider, but it’s evident that this is a significant concern that requires immediate attention.”

Halfar highlighted that the absence of oversight allows some manufacturers and distributors to produce and sell equipment without ensuring thorough safety.

The authorities simply drop the liability on the operators instead of the importers.

A testament to safety

AMADA’s clients have consistently expressed satisfaction with the safety features integrated into their products.

The company’s focus on enhancing safety has led to a range of technologies designed to protect operators and improve operational reliability.

Panelprint, an Australian-owned family business established in 1983, offers a range of services including laser-cutting, CNC punching, sheet metal fabrication, welding, powder coating, and printing.

Renowned for delivering high-quality products, the company has consistently expanded over 40 years through investments in staff, training, and automation.

Panelprint also utilises machines supplied by AMADA.

“We chose the AMADA FLW 1500 MT Fibre Welding cell for two reasons; safety and local support,” Matt Jones, operations manager, at Panelprint.

“The interlocked cell, helmet and torch system offers a level of safety not offered by others, and the safety of our team wasn’t something we were willing to compromise on.

“Production results have exceeded our expectations, and local AMADA support is prompt as always.”