Alpha HPA’s sustainable approach to HPA production

While there are many manufacturing processes of HPA, the most common is the hydrolysis of aluminium alkoxide.

This process involves synthesising aluminium metal and alcohol to produce high purity aluminium alkoxide. HPA is then procured by calcination.

Other existing processes include the production of HPA from aluminium metal feedstock or hydrochloric acid leach of kaolin clay.

However, these processes are inefficient as they’re energy and labour intensive, produce high emissions, and create a significant amount of waste.

Alpha HPA’s production process using proprietary Smart SX Technolog is extremely sustainable, low in energy consumption and results in near zero waste.

Alpha HPA estimates a 70 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions from using their Smart SX process compared to the incumbent alkoxide process.

Their Smart SX Technology process uses established solvent extraction, re-purposed to the highly selective extraction of Al3+ cations from an aluminium-loaded liquor.

It transforms aluminium loaded organic (solvent) through two crystallisation steps into an intermediary product that can be calcined to high-purity alumina (HPA) with benign off-gases.

The loaded organic stream can be directed to any acid stream to generate 5N+ purity aluminium precursors (salts), or 4N+ boehmite or alumina.

The process recycles close to 100% of its process reagents and process streams.

The Smart SX process is simple, ingenious, and flexible, purifying a common industrial feedstock into a range of ultra-pure aluminium products at high efficiency and low cost.

Our technology uses no novel units of operation, but instead employs unique, proprietary process chemistry to deliver the first aluminium SX facility in the world.