Almost 300 new defence industry pathways in South Australia

Image: lotusa/stock.adobe.com

Almost 300 more young South Australians will have access to new training and employment pathways, to equip them with the skills needed for a career in the state’s vibrant defence industry.

The Federal Government in partnership with the South Australian Government will establish the Defence Industry Pathways Program and the Shipbuilding Employment Pathways pilot initiative.

“Our future conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines and commitment to continuous naval shipbuilding will create a pipeline of high-skilled, well-paid jobs in South Australia for generations,” acting Prime Minister, Richard Marles.

“By investing in programs that support apprentices and trainees now, we are working to ensure a defence future made in Australia.”

These programs are set to enable trainees and apprentices, including school leavers, to obtain world-class qualifications while receiving hands-on training opportunities and full‑time paid employment.

A strong defence industry in South Australia will be critical to delivering the nation’s future conventionally‑armed, nuclear‑powered submarines and major surface combatant vessels, including the Hunter class frigate.

These capabilities will support thousands of jobs and underpin over $30 billion in investment in the state over the next decade.

At its peak, up to 5,500 direct jobs are forecast to be created in South Australia for the build of nuclear-powered submarines. The construction of the Hunter class frigates at Osborne will sustain at least 2,000 jobs and create at least 500 new jobs over the next decade.

Delivery of the Defence Industry Pathways Program and the Shipbuilding Employment Pathways pilot is being co-designed with the South Australian Government.

Peer Education Employment & Training Ltd (PEER) has been selected to support these programs as the Group Training Organisation, in partnership with TAFE SA as the Registered Training Organisation.

From today, PEER is accepting expressions of interest for both programs, with the first group of trainees and apprentices to commence from March 2025.

These fully funded programs are the latest initiatives by the Albanese Government to quickly grow this workforce.

They build on the work underway with South Australia to grow, train and retain a high-skilled workforce now and for decades to come.

The joint Commonwealth-South Australia Defence Industry Workforce and Skills Action Plan will see investment into over 20 initiatives including:

the Skills and Training Academy at Osborne;

the Schools Pathways Program, supporting almost 5,000 secondary students;

over 1,000 additional Commonwealth Supported Places at the University of Adelaide and Flinders University over the coming years.

“A skilled defence industry is critical to a safer future made in Australia,” said minister for Defence Industry and Capability Delivery, Pat Conroy.

“These initiatives will help deliver the workforce required to deliver the capabilities needed to safeguard the nation while providing a path to financial security for thousands of South Australians.”