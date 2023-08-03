All roads lead to Doosan

Through its history, Foster and the team at Hare and Forbes Machinery House have grown relationships with a number of suppliers in both Taiwan and Korea and one that has been beneficial for the team is the partnership with Doosan.

Doosan has a strong history dating back to 1976 when it opened its first machine tool factory, and it now has close to 400 different machines available.

Foster explains why the team at Hare and Forbes brought the Doosan range into the fold.

“We always wanted to get into the CNC market, we began bringing in our own range from Taiwan but when we acquired the business in Melbourne, they were stocking what was known as the Daewoo range at the time and they have now rebranded as Doosan or DN Solutions as they are known nowadays ,” he said.

The brand has become very well trusted in Australia; I think people were initially nervous about buying a product from Korea when we brought it on board, but customers are thrilled with it. After buying one machine we will see people coming back for a second and third; that repeat business is great for us to see,” Foster said.

Foster believed that in the early days the DN solutions range was used as a bargaining tool when companies were sourcing a Japanese machine, but this has long since changed.

“It was disappointing when we saw that, but the tables have turned now and we have a strong position in the market and the machines are very well respected in the manufacturing space,” he explained.

“We have probably close to 1000 machines out in the Australian market and what has been imperative for us throughout the process is providing the backup support needed to make sure down time is minimised for users,” Foster said.

The machines are so well respected in Australia Hare and Forbes recently sold into Brad Jones Racing and will help the Chevrolet team with its machining.

Backup support

Each of the Hare and Forbes branches has several technicians trained by DN solutions who can quickly mobilise to support customers.

“All of our service technicians are sent to the DN solutions factory in Korea to learn from the engineers on all of the DN solutions machines, ensuring they have a firm grasp of the range,” Foster said.

“The factory supplies the machines, the training and warranty parts, but it is up to us here at Hare and Forbes to make sure we deliver on our end and that is something we take very seriously,” he explained.

With each branch maintaining a crew of technicians, much of the country is covered, and with plans to open a branch in Adelaide the support will only grow from there. While the backup support was pivotal, it was also important to maintain strict quality controls for the machines they imported, as Foster explains.

“I think the thing people do not realise is that we have strict quality control on all of our products. Each and every time a machine shipment comes in from overseas one of each type of machine is taken out of the packaging and put into our workshop to be diligently checked by our technicians,” he said.

“This can be from the smallest milling machine for hobby use all the way through to our biggest CNC machines.

“We will take them out of the box and a report is completed on them in which we will pay close attention to the safety features on the machines. We will then also add any extra safety features someone may require like emergency stop buttons and other things they may need for their specific business,” Foster explained.

For Hare and Forbes Machinery House, DN solutions is not merely a supplier but a true partner; they work closely with the Korean based company.

“It is fantastic for the team that there is only a two-hour time difference between us, allowing technicians to quickly communicate with the head office. We can ask them a pressing question and we can have a response within business hours, again supporting us with the backup support we provide,” Foster explained.

“Once a shipment arrives, we can go back to the factory with something that we want to get fixed or adjusted to improve the product. When the next one comes in, we will check the changes and the process continues again after that.”