Airspeed joins Hunter Class Frigate Program

Image: Kamchai/stock.adobe.com

South Australian company Airspeed has been awarded a contract to manufacture and supply Replenishment At Sea (RAS) Stump Masts for the first batch of three Hunter class frigates.

The RAS Stump Masts allow for the transfer of fuel, munitions and stores from one ship to another while at sea.

Airspeed is currently supplying RAS Stump Masts for the first batch of three Type 26 frigates, which BAE Systems is building for the Royal Navy in the United Kingdom.

Steve Barlow, Managing Director, Airspeed, said, “As an Australian SME, Airspeed, is proud to be a part of the Hunter Class Frigate Program and the advanced capabilities it brings to the Royal Australian Navy.”

Airspeed’s contract for Type 26 was secured with support from BAE Systems Australia’s Global Access Program.

Craig Lockhart, managing director, BAE Systems Australia – Maritime said, “This is a great testament to not only the quality of work that Airspeed has produced, but also the work we do as a company – through initiatives like the Global Access Program – to enable growth in Australian industry.

BAE Systems state the quality of Airspeed’s products for both Type 26 and its light-weight floor panels supplied for the Air Warfare Destroyer program were key enablers for Airspeed’s selection.

“One of the great benefits of Hunter and Type 26 being part of the same Global Combat Ship family is the ability for companies to expand their operations internationally and supply into multiple shipbuilding programs here in Australia and the UK,” said Lockhart.