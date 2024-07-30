Airshow set to showcase aviation excellence

The C-17 Globemaster III’s flight demonstration at the Avalon Airshow showcased its remarkable capabilities. Image: AMDA

The Avalon Airshow 2025 returns to Victoria’s Avalon Airport, featuring a six-day lineup of exhibitions, air displays, and cutting-edge conferences in both civil and military aviation.

The Avalon Australian International Airshow, Australia’s largest aerospace and defence industry event, will return to Avalon Airport in Victoria in March 2025, in a six-day program of displays, exhibition and conferences across the spectrum of civil and military aviation.

Held every two years, Avalon is Australia’s equivalent of the legendary Paris and Farnborough airshows, with numbers to match: Avalon 2023 saw 794 participating exhibitor companies, around 280 official industry, government and scientific delegations from more than 30 countries, 59 conferences and more than 300 aircraft on display in the air or on the ground, from homebuilt light aircraft to heavies such as the Boeing C-17. There were more than 48,000 attendees across the event’s industry-only days, with the weekend public airshow swelling total attendances to around a quarter of a million.

The flying display was a celebration of Australian and international expertise, featuring Australian F-35 Lightning and transport aircraft, the Republic of Korea Air Force Black Eagles display team in its first Australian appearance, and the final display flight of the official US Air Force display pilot tasked with demonstrating the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter aircraft’s capability, before handing over to his successor.

The first three days are industry-only exhibition days, devoted to the business of aerospace. Day four becomes a hybrid business and public day, with gates opening to the general public in anticipation of the world-famous Friday Night Alight evening airshow. This is followed by two weekend days of public airshow, with vintage and veteran, warbird, and modern military aircraft sharing the display with civil aerobatics teams, parachutists and gliders.

And it’s growing. Exhibition space sold out in 2023, so the exhibition footprint has grown by a third for Avalon 2025, with the addition of a fourth exhibition hall. This will be complemented by updates to external exhibition spaces, a new Executive Business Unit product for industry and a repositioned corporate chalet line to improve links to the industry exhibition halls.

This is Australia’s signature aerospace industry event, renowned for the engagement opportunities created by the sheer concentration of industry, government, defence and academia.

With the latest military aircraft, business jets, commercial aircraft, helicopters and light aircraft displayed on the flight line, industry promotes its products and services in the exhibition halls and external display areas. International household names exhibit alongside SMEs and start-ups, offering industry at all levels an opportunity to connect with customers, suppliers and partners.

This is where conversations can, and have led to, multi-million-dollar contracts and the smart small company can be noticed by the big end of town.

Avalon is an industry melting pot for sales, product launches, customer relationship development and market research, for seeking out potential suppliers and for studying major competitors.

And it’s not just industry that sees the benefit. Avalon provides a unique interface between defence and industry, with international delegations and dignitaries from air forces around the world interacting with the Royal Australian Air Force on programs that improve mutual communication with our allies and international partners.

“International relations are built on trust, and it’s the personal connections that you make at events such as Avalon that allow you to pick up a phone and resolve an issue before it becomes a crisis,” said then Australian Chief of Air Force, Air Marshal Robert Chipman, AM, CSC, at Avalon 2023.

The industry exhibition is complemented with a conference program on a range of issues across industry, defence and government. The 2023 program included presentations from the Australian Chief of Air Force, Australian Association for Uncrewed Systems (AAUS), Australian Space Agency, Austrade, Royal Aeronautical Society, Department of Defence, CSIRO, Aviation Australia, United States Commercial Service, Royal Australian Air Force and Air bp, and more than 50 other organisations from airport design companies to flight test and engineering societies.

Avalon celebrates the breadth of flight, from private aircraft to space and military. Avalon 2023 celebrated the centenary of the first flight of the autogyro, with a contingent of autogyro aircraft from Australian clubs and associations.

Avalon 2025 will mark the centenary of the first flight of the De Havilland Moth series of aircraft in February 1925. The later DH-82 Tiger Moth served Australia in a variety of civil and military roles through and beyond World War Two and is still making a living today across various scenic flight operations around the country.

Avalon also contributes to finding and encouraging the next generation of products and people. The showcase will include a $100,000 Innovation Awards program and formal Careers and Skills events connecting industry with students of all ages to encourage STEM study and careers pathways.

“The week of Avalon has a special atmosphere, a feeling of being involved in something quite out of the ordinary,” said Justin Giddings, CEO of Avalon Airshow organiser AMDA Foundation.

“There’s a sense that the entire aviation community, including the Royal Australian Air Force, major aviation-related government departments, support organisations and industry associations are in residence at Avalon for that week. People are of course promoting their own aircraft, products and services, but there’s also a collegiate community atmosphere, with Avalon acting as a barometer for the health and future of the whole industry.

“All this happens with regular flying displays demonstrating some of the most advanced civil and military aircraft in the world.”