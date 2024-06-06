Airbus receives CASA certification for H160 helicopter in Australia

Image: Airbus

Airbus has received certification from the Australian Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) for the twin-engine H160, heralding a new chapter for helicopter operations in Australia.

“We are excited about the H160 certification from CASA, which underscores Australia’s confidence and trust in our product,” said Christian Venzal, Airbus Helicopters managing director for Australia and New Zealand, Airbus Helicopters.

“This achievement also paves the way to the aircraft’s entry into service in the country. The innovative H160 sets a new benchmark in terms of safety, comfort, and environmental performance. We look forward to seeing the first H160 gracing Australia’s sky soon”

The H160 has already been certified by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, the US Federal Aviation Administration, Japan Civil Aviation Bureau, Transport Canada Civil Aviation, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia, and most recently India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The H160 features cutting-edge technologies, including noise-reducing Blue Edge rotor blades, a canted Fenestron tail rotor for greater useful load, and Airbus Helicopters’ Helionix avionics suite for reduced pilot workload. It is uniquely equipped to meet the needs of pilots and technicians across all mission segments. It delivers added value for customers through enhanced performance and availability, economic competitiveness, innovation, safety, and comfort.

Through continuous design improvements, the official empty weight of the H160 has recently been reduced, providing operators an increased payload of 100 kg or an additional 60 nm of range.

With an 18 per cent reduction in fuel consumption and 50% reduction in perceived sound, the H160 allows customers to take a step toward reducing their environmental footprint. The H160 now has customers for all key mission segments that it was designed to address: energy, private and business aviation, emergency medical services, search-and-rescue, law enforcement, and military.

There are presently 30 H160 operating in countries including Brazil, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United States of America. Globally, the H160 fleet has accumulated more than 5,000 flight hours in under three years.