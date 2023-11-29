Air compressors for a digital world

The digital revolution in air compressors has brought about a significant change in the way they are designed, manufactured and operated, and Pilot Air is ahead of the curve in integrated technology.

Its digitally compatible range of high-performance air compressors ensures advanced efficiencies and improved reliability, providing measurable cost savings to its broad customer base. With the introduction of the latest models to the ALTA-TEC series, Pilot Air is once more redefining the standards with respect to efficiency, reliability and energy savings.

The continuous investment in Research & Development has allowed further improvement to the acclaimed ALTA-TEC series, already a leading-edge product in the industrial market, by introducing Permanent Magnet Motors (with IE4 Efficiency class – Super Premium Efficiency). This combines with its direct transmission system and optimised controls in the form of the new and highly advanced ‘Login’ electronic controller.

These new and innovative technologies, combined with the employment of its latest generation air-ends, has allowed us to build the most advanced, quiet, reliable and efficient compressor available.

The inverter, pre-installed in the compressor’s electrical panel, dynamically regulates the speed of the electric motor and therefore the speed of the air-end, continuously adjusting the delivered airflow to the system’s real-time compressed air requirements. This also eliminates current surges, thanks to the soft start-up, and it drastically reduces operating cycles, avoiding unnecessary no-load operation, thus avoiding significant energy wastage and reducing energy costs.

For all companies, environmental sustainability is a most important objective and why a focus on the efficiency of all processes is critical. ALTA-TEC compressors provide a significant opportunity in this area. Working and living sustainably means preserving natural resources as much as possible. Choosing an ALTA-TEC product, reducing energy consumption and CO2 emissions, therefore represents an ecological and sensible choice.

The new Login controller introduces new software capabilities to strengthen diagnostic functions, thereby guaranteeing excellent performance in all conditions. Login provides additional facilities, including remote control and multi-compressor management.

The centralised Login electronic controller manages the entirety of ’s functions, constantly monitoring the compressor’s operation, ensuring efficient and reliable operation of the machine in all conditions with customised functions to suit any application. During an irregular event within the machine, Login reports the presence of such an incident by creating an alert for the user, allowing for prompt operator intervention.

The integrated connectivity with remote monitoring (optional), makes it possible to obtain complete information on the compressor status remotely. Thanks to the ‘ISC’ system it is possible to simultaneously connect up to eight different compressors (fixed and/or variable speed combinations), with ‘master-slave’ logic. The system can also be used with other compressors not equipped with Login by using the optional modules suitable for specific compressors.

Pilot Air continues to dominate advanced technology in the air compressor market. Its investment in IoT ensures we remain at the forefront of digital technology and seamlessly integrate its customised industrial compressed air solutions to meet the future with confidence.