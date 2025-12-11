More than one million Australians will gain access to free artificial intelligence (AI) training under a new Federal Government initiative designed to help workers and small businesses adapt to rapidly changing digital workplaces.

The program – delivered through the National AI Centre (NAIC) in partnership with TAFE NSW’s Institute of Applied Technology – Digital (IATD) – will offer fully subsidised online microskill courses based on the Government’s Guidance for AI Adoption released in October.

It builds on last year’s introductory AI course and places a strong emphasis on responsible and ethical AI use.

The updated training will provide practical, modular learning to help Australians apply AI safely in real-world environments. The initiative forms part of the Government’s broader National AI Plan, which sets out measures to drive AI uptake and ensure its benefits are shared across society.

A key pillar of the plan is ensuring opportunities reach First Nations people, women, people with disability and regional communities.

The Government is also establishing the Australian AI Safety Institute, a national body focused on managing emerging AI-related risks and harms.

Announcing the initiative, industry and innovation minister Tim Ayres said the goal was to ensure Australians are equipped for a rapidly changing technological landscape.

“Just as the internet transformed the way Australians live and work, AI is reshaping how businesses operate and how people work – and we want every Australian to share in those benefits,” he said.

“This partnership between TAFE NSW’s Institute of Applied Technology – Digital and the National AI Centre opens the door for all Aussies to upskill and build confidence in using AI.

“Together with the launch of our National AI Plan and the establishment of the Australian AI Safety Institute, we’re making sure that anyone who wants to use AI can do so safely, responsibly and effectively – no matter where they live or what industry they’re in.”

Acting skills and training minister Amanda Rishworth said digital and AI capability must now be seen as core foundational skills.

“The Federal Government wants to ensure that every Australian can get the skills they want for the jobs we need, and in today’s world, this includes access to digital and AI skills as foundation skills, alongside language, literacy and numeracy,” she said.

“TAFE is a trusted institution across Australia, which makes TAFE NSW a perfect partner to deliver this free microskill course with the support of our Government. Whether you’re new to the world of AI, or looking to upskill to complement your existing work, this course will equip you with the principles and skills to use AI in your workplace.”