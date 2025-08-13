Ai Group calls for strategic progress on AUKUS Pillar 2

Image: razihusin/stock.adobe.com

A new report from the Australian Industry Group (Ai Group) has called for AUKUS Pillar 2 to move beyond policy work and focus on delivering advanced defence capabilities.

Based on consultations with industry stakeholders, the report finds that while early reforms have laid a strong foundation – including export control alignment and innovation pathways – the initiative now needs dedicated funding, clearer goals and stronger industry engagement.

“AUKUS Pillar 2 offers Australian companies an opportunity to work with leading UK and US defence sectors, creating high-tech jobs, boosting Australia’s defence innovation and – most importantly – delivering advanced capabilities to the Australian Defence Force,” said Ai Group chief executive Innes Willox.

“There is a lack of clarity across industry as to what AUKUS Pillar 2 is trying to accomplish. Some see it as a research program, others as a procurement initiative, and still others as about policy reform. This is hampering industry engagement and investment decisions.”

The report makes five recommendations:

• Publish a national strategy outlining purpose, projects, funding and timelines.

• Shift focus to capability delivery and acquisition pathways.

• Provide dedicated funding for both short-term and long-term goals.

• Harmonise policies on cyber security, accelerate procurement innovation and develop workforce strategies.

• Improve coordination among AUKUS partners and strengthen industry engagement processes.

“The groundwork is set, but progress must speed up,” Willox said. “Decision-makers, industry and broader stakeholders should collaborate to make AUKUS Pillar 2 a driver of Australia’s national security and economic future.”

The report was supported by the Department of Defence strategic policy grants program, but the views expressed are those of the authors and not necessarily those of the Australian Government.