While some sectors thrive, Dr Jeff Wilson from Ai Group argues that targeted productivity reforms are essential to lift underperforming industries that are holding back growth. Ai Group Comment –Dr Jeff Wilson, Director – Economics & Research.

It is widely acknowledged that Australia’s productivity performance has been unhelpfully weak for many years. And as improving productivity is the only sustainable foundation for increasing national wealth, understanding why this is and how we can improve it is one of our most urgent economic questions.

This is why the Australian Bureau of Statistics’ annual ‘Productivity Day’, when it releases its annual dump of productivity data, is marked in many economists’ calendars. Unfortunately, this year’s data did not make for encouraging reading. Overall productivity in Australia’s market sector rose by a risible 0.07 per cent over the last financial year, while labour productivity managed only 1.1 per cent.

But what does the data tell us about why Australian productivity is stuck in the doldrums? And with the Federal Government clear in its desire to ‘reignite productivity growth,’ how can the diagnosis inform future policy efforts?

The Australian economy was radically disrupted during the COVID pandemic, and so too was our productivity performance. And somewhat counterintuitively, the pandemic appeared to give productivity a shot in the arm.

When public health restrictions shuttered many lower-productivity service industries in 2020 and 2021 – such as food, retail and personal services – our productivity numbers artificially spiked. Australia came out of the pandemic with overall (multifactor) productivity 3.2 per cent higher than we went in, mostly because of the effect of restrictions.

But as industries reopened and social life returned to normal, this artificial boost fell back. The 2022-23 financial year saw the biggest annual decline in productivity on record, which the Productivity Commission attributed to the last vestiges of the pandemic disruptions working through the system. The expectation was the 2023-24 financial year would be the one where normal productivity dynamics returned.

Which is why this year’s productivity data is so disappointing. With effectively no growth in overall productivity in 2023-24, it is clear Australia’s productivity engine has not properly restarted after the pandemic. It also means Australia has only banked 2.3 per cent of total productivity gains over the five years since the pandemic, well below the 4.4 per cent uplift achieved in the five years prior.

So, what’s going wrong? Strictly speaking, it’s incorrect to say the Australian economy has failed to materially improve productivity since the pandemic. Rather, we have a multi-speed pattern where some industries are powering ahead while others are struggling.

This year’s Productivity Day data highlights three different ‘speeds’ for market sector productivity growth since the pandemic:

• A group of five productivity improving industries, which have each posted significant gains in overall and labour productivity over the five years since the pandemic (wholesale, admin services, accommodation & food, professional services and ICT).

• A group of three flat productivity industries, which have slightly increased their labour productivity but not their overall productivity during this period (transport, retail and rental and real estate).

• A group of four productivity declining industries, which have seen significant deteriorations in both overall and labour productivity (utilities, arts and recreation, manufacturing and construction).

Insofar as Australia has a productivity problem, most of it stems from the presence of these flat or declining industries. Of particular concern is the fact that low-performing industries are some of the most important for Australia’s future. Manufacturing, for one, needs an uplift to deliver on the Federal Government’s Future Made in Australia agenda.

The problem of low productivity clusters is brought into sharper relief if we also consider the performance of the so-called ‘non-market sector’: three industries – public administration, education, healthcare and social, which are closely government-linked and predominantly government funded, accounting for 25 per cent of ‘value-added’ in the Australian economy.

Labour productivity in both the market and non-market sectors followed roughly the same track during the pandemic – each getting an artificial boost due to public health restrictions, which fell back out in 2022. But since 2023, they have tracked in opposite directions. The market sector recovered and started increasing again, while the non-market sector has steadily continued to slide.

The main culprit is the healthcare and social industry, which has seen a precipitous productivity collapse. In the last 18 months its labour productivity has fallen by 13.5 per cent – one of the steepest slides ever seen in an Australian industry. The reason is a massive expansion in the health and social workforce – with labour utilisation growing 28 per cent in the last 18 months – without a proportionally matching increase in industry output.

This sector accounts for 9 per cent of total industry output, making it second in size only to mining. Its slide has therefore placed a terrific drag on national productivity performance at a time the economy can least afford it.

The key finding of this analysis is that Australia’s productivity challenge is concentrated. While overall productivity gains have proven elusive since the pandemic, many industries are delivering solid uplifts. The difficulty has arisen because a cluster of low-performing industries have dragged down the national result.

This is important because it points the way to the reforms that would most immediately pay dividends. Targeted efforts that aim to turn around declining productivity in low-performing sectors would make an outsized impact on overall national performance.

For the struggling industrial sectors – utilities, manufacturing and construction – regulatory reform is an obvious answer. These are some of the most-regulated industries in Australia, with complex and overlapping permitting systems covering many aspects of their operations. They are also the industries where the productivity burden of regulation is likely to be the greatest. A focussed process of regulatory streamlining that includes productivity as an objective could capture the low-hanging fruit in these industries.

For the non-market sectors – particularly healthcare and social – governments have a powerful reform lever in the form of funding. Both the federal and state governments have a role in mainstreaming productivity as an objective in the industries they shape.

Of course, increasing productivity is everyone’s business. No industry can afford to let productivity languish in a world facing increasing technological disruption. But targeted efforts could go a long way to ensuring 2025-26 isn’t another lost year for Australia’s productivity agenda.