AI cancer treatment technology among $10 million grant

Image: Mark Kostich/stock.adobe.com

As part of a $10 million grants program, a researcher from the University of Sydney is receiving funding from the NSW government for a world-first AI cancer treatment technology.

Dr Chandrima Sengupta and her team are building technology based on AI-enhanced techniques to target liver cancer tumours with sub-millimetre accuracy. This treatment will:

Reduce radiation to nearby tissue.

Enable the use of stronger radiation to stop the spread of tumours.

Reduce treatment times for patients.

As one of 18 recipients of the Cancer Institute NSW grants, she is supported to improve outcomes for cancer patients across NSW.

“NSW medical researchers such as Dr Chandrima Sengupta are doing incredible things with pioneering technology and techniques to reduce the impact of cancer and ultimately save lives,” said minister for Medical Research David Harris.

“The Minns Labor Government is proud to be supporting researchers and projects designed to deliver better treatments to people with cancer.”

Dr Sengupta was awarded $515,716 from the Early Career Fellowships, an awards program designed to enable researchers to conduct team-based research in cancer prevention.

Through this funding, Dr Sengupta will receive support for her collaboration with radiation oncology experts, industry partners and patients to complete clinical trials.

“The precision of our world-first, AI-enhanced cancer targeting technology will allow us to use stronger radiation to improve tumour control while reducing radiation to surrounding healthy tissues,” said Dr Chandrima Sengupta.

“The grant from Cancer Institute NSW will allow us to start taking our technology to cancer centres across regional and metropolitan NSW, creating a network of sites capable of world-class targeted liver cancer radiation therapy.”