AI at the edge: ASUS IoT solutions for industrial applications

Image: ASUS

The ASUS IoT NVIDIA® Jetson Series Edge AI Computers provide powerful edge AI solutions that emphasize performance, versatility, and advanced AI features.

Built to thrive in a variety of environments, these systems feature a rugged, durable design and are capable of operating within a wide temperature range. With the integration of NVIDIA® ARM-based CPUs and GPUs, they ensure efficient processing power, while the JetPack 6.2 SDK simplifies software stack updates. Additionally, the inclusion of Super Mode boosts Gen AI model performance by up to 2X, making these computers perfect for a range of industrial applications. The series includes various form factors to cater to different industry needs and connectivity requirements. Key hardware features that are essential for successful industrial deployment include:

Industrial-Grade Design: The fanless, rugged design is ideal for environments with dust or particulate matter, such as factories or construction sites. Meeting MIL-810H shock and vibration means it is ideal to be used in versatile environments including vehicle. It also offers a wide operating temperature range and vibration resistance for stability in harsh, uncontrolled settings. Superior thermal performance is available for Orin™ Super Mode*

*Super Mode is available on units featuring Jetson Orin™ Nano.

Reliable Power Input: With tolerance for a wide voltage range, lockable power connectors** help prevent accidental disconnections or damage caused by power fluctuations typical in industrial environments.

**Available on selected models

Comprehensive Connectivity (I/O): A variety of input/output ports ensure seamless integration. These include multiple LAN ports, PSE, USB 3.x/2.0 ports, legacy COM (RS-232/422/485) ports for industrial machinery, digital I/O, and CAN bus for automotive or industrial networks. This allows easy connection to cameras, sensors, PLCs, actuators, and network infrastructure.

Flexible Expansion: Each Edge AI Computer is equipped with multiple expansion slots for various needs, such as WiFi/BT, 5G/4G LTE, GMSL, additional storage, and even Out-of-Band (OOB) connectivity, offering flexibility for any application.

Compact Form Factor: The small dimensions make it ideal for installation in machine cabinets, tight enclosures, or mobile platforms with limited space.

Application spotlights: Solving real-world challenges

The combination of AI power, ruggedness, and connectivity makes ASUS IoT’s NVIDIA® Jetson Series suitable for a wide array of edge applications:

1. Enhancing manufacturing quality and efficiency

Problem: Manual inspection is slow, costly, and error-prone. To maximize production line efficiency, defects and process deviations must be detected in real time.

Solution: Deploy an ASUS IoT NVIDIA® Jetson device integrated with high-resolution machine vision cameras (USB, Ethernet, or PoE) directly on the production line for AI-powered automation. Visual Inspection: Utilize AI models to detect defects such as scratches, dents, misassembly, or color inconsistencies in real time. Super Mode accelerates processing to match production speeds or enables advanced inspection algorithms. Robotic Guidance: Implement AI-driven object recognition to guide robotic arms for precise picking, placing, sorting, or assembly. The device’s I/O interfaces ensure seamless connectivity with cameras and robot controllers. Predictive Maintenance: Integrate vibration, thermal, and acoustic sensors (COM, USB, or digital I/O) to monitor critical machinery. AI models analyze sensor data locally to detect anomalies and predict potential failures, triggering proactive maintenance alerts over LAN.

Deployment Considerations: Use fanless models for dusty environments, ensure proper IP-rated enclosures for protection, and select cameras with the necessary resolution and frame rate for accurate inspections.

2. Optimising logistics and warehouse operations

Problem: Efficiently tracking inventory, managing autonomous vehicles, and ensuring worker safety in dynamic warehouse environments.

Solution: Integrate ASUS IoT Jetson computers into logistics systems for real-time data processing and automation. Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs): Serve as the central processing unit for AMRs, managing sensor fusion (LiDAR, cameras, IMU via USB, Ethernet, COM, or GMSL) and executing navigation and obstacle avoidance algorithms. The compact form factor ensures space efficiency. Smart Sorting: Power conveyor belt systems with cameras for automated package identification using barcode scanning, OCR, or object recognition. High I/O connectivity enables seamless integration with cameras and actuators. Inventory Management: Process camera feeds at the edge to automate stock counting and detect misplaced items, improving inventory accuracy. Forklift Safety: Implement AI-powered pedestrian detection systems using cameras connected to Jetson devices mounted on forklifts. Alerts notify drivers of potential hazards, while CAN bus integration monitors vehicle operational data and enables emergency stop mechanisms.

Deployment Considerations: Rugged and efficient design is essential for vehicle-mounted applications. Ensure stable power supply on mobile platforms and plan for network connectivity (Wi-Fi/LTE via expansion slots or LAN) to support fleet management.

3. Building smarter cities with edge intelligence

Problem: Managing traffic flow, enhancing public safety, and optimizing resource usage in urban areas require real-time data analysis for effective decision-making.

Solution: Deploy weather-resistant ASUS IoT Jetson devices in roadside cabinets or on infrastructure for localized data processing and analysis. Intelligent Traffic Systems (ITS): Analyse video feeds from intersection cameras to dynamically optimize traffic signal timing, detect accidents or congestion, perform Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR), and monitor pedestrian flow for safety initiatives. Wide temperature tolerance and reliable power management are essential. Public Safety: Process security camera feeds to detect anomalies such as intrusions in restricted areas, abandoned objects, or unusual crowd formations, triggering alerts to relevant authorities. Environmental Monitoring: Integrate environmental sensors (e.g., air quality, noise levels) via COM or USB adapters for localized data processing and analysis.

Deployment Considerations: Ensure proper environmental protection (e.g., enclosures), plan for reliable network connectivity (wired or cellular), and consider long-term maintenance accessibility.

4. Improving retail operations and insights

Problem: Minimizing checkout friction, ensuring shelf availability, and gaining insights into customer behavior without compromising privacy.

Solution: Deploy compact ASUS IoT NVIDIA® Jetson devices discreetly within the retail environment for real-time, local data processing. Automated Checkout: Leverage computer vision to power self-checkout systems, identifying products placed in carts or on scanning areas for seamless transactions. Shelf Monitoring: Analyse camera feeds covering aisles to automatically detect out-of-stock items, misplaced products, incorrect pricing, and potential walkway hazards. People Counting & Flow Analysis: Process camera data locally to generate anonymized statistics on customer traffic patterns, dwell times, and queue lengths, enabling optimized store layout and staffing while addressing privacy concerns.

Deployment Considerations: Compact size and fanless operation facilitate discreet installation, while Power over Ethernet (PoE) simplifies camera wiring for efficient deployment.

Conclusion: Implementing robust edge AI

The ASUS IoT NVIDIA® Jetson series delivers a powerful and reliable hardware platform for transitioning AI workloads from the cloud to the edge. By selecting the right model based on environmental conditions, connectivity needs, and performance requirements, system integrators and operations teams can deploy efficient, real-time AI solutions across diverse industrial and commercial applications.

With features like Super Mode for enhanced AI processing, this platform enables businesses to tackle real-world challenges with on-site intelligence. Evaluating your specific application requirements—processing power, I/O capabilities, and ruggedness—is the first step toward harnessing the full potential of AI-driven automation and edge computing.

For more information, please visit https://www.asus.com/content/edge-ai-nvidia-jetson-series/