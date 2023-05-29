AfPA roadmap calls for diversification of industry

The Australian Flexible Pavement Association (AfPA) has called for greater collaboration between government and industry to address workforce participation and the labour shortage crisis.

AfPA’s Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) Roadmap sets a new strategic direction for the flexible pavement industry as a whole, aiming to attract a diverse range of new entrants to diversify the sector and address the prevalent skills shortages stifling the industry.

The Roadmap tackles crucial industry challenges that have come to light during National Skills Week, including the importance of gender equity and workforce diversity to create sustainable and long-lasting change, not only for the flexible pavement industry but also for the building and construction sector more broadly.

AfPA has called on the Federal Government to apply the Roadmap on a national scale to establish consistent standards, procedures, and guidelines that promote best practices and ensure uniformity in delivery.

The Federal Budget’s upcoming changes to the Australian Skills Guarantee, taking effect from 1 July 2024, will ensure the increased representation of female apprentices on tenders, a focus that will ensure the industry can not only address the current skills shortage but also create a diverse pipeline of skilled professionals for the future.

While the need for gender diversity in the roadwork and construction industry is clear, the reality is that the sector remains heavily male-dominated in Australia.

Despite women comprising 47.9 per cent of the Australian workforce, only 13 per cent of the construction workforce are women, a figure that shrinks to single digits when focused on trades.

AfPA identifies within the Roadmap that fostering a dynamic and inclusive work environment that welcomes young people and underrepresented groups is equally important to industry improvement and growth.

To address critical skill shortages across the industry, AfPA believes that promoting and attracting new entrants while retaining current workers is essential. However, diversity and inclusion require proactive leadership, accountable commitments, cultural change, and measurable outcomes-based initiatives.

AfPA proposes a set of strategies that aim to increase awareness and break down barriers to participation among underrepresented groups, including the development and implementation of initiatives and programs, such as:

AfPA Diversity and Inclusion Charter, a senior leadership national commitment to recognise and support a diverse and inclusive workforce and lead best practice strategies essential to industry.

AfPA National Knowledge Exchange Program, designed to engage all educational establishments in raising awareness and highlighting the benefits of young people entering the flexible pavement industry.

AfPA Diversity and Inclusion Mental Health and Wellness Program, designed to assist in mentoring and establishing mental health and wellness standards across the industry.

To reinforce the industry’s commitment to training, AfPA has also launched its Industry Skills Card, an eleven-part qualification initiative already supported by the NSW State Government, created to train and support better career development for industry workers in a sector facing a skills shortage at a time of unprecedented demand for infrastructure projects and repairs.

AfPA has called on more governments across Australia to adopt the Skills Card on a national scale to ensure unified industry standards for skills recognition within the flexible pavement industry.

“As AfPA acknowledge National Skills Week, we are reminded of the importance for industries to reevaluate their approach to skills development. We invite the Federal Government and industry bodies in the flexible pavement and roadwork sector to nationally endorse training initiatives like the Diversity and Inclusion Roadmap and the Industry Skills Card,” AfPA said in a statement.

“We see the Diversity and Inclusion Roadmap as a way forward, but not the last step in addressing gender inclusion and diversity in the flexible pavement industry. Diversifying our workforce is not just a matter of social justice; it is also essential for driving national innovation and capability in our sector.

“The roadwork and construction sector are in a transitional phase, and we welcome organisations to join in acknowledging the barriers to inclusivity in an industry that needs women, young people, and minority groups as well as the retention of the workforce to increase productivity.”