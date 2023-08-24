AEROBOND secures sovereign defence manufacturing contract

AEROBOND, a South Australian based specialist in advanced composite and sheet metal manufacturing and Kongsberg Defence Australia today announced that they have entered into a new contract for the production and provision of launcher canisters for the KONGBSERG Naval Strike Missile (NSM).

The NSM was selected by the Commonwealth of Australia in 2022 to replace the Harpoon Anti- Ship Missile capability under Project SEA 1300.

The contract between AEROBOND and KONGSBERG will see domestically produced launcher canisters provided as part of the work program for the NSM capability to be employed on the Royal Australian Navy’s ANZAC Class Frigates and HOBART Class Destroyers.

AEROBOND has a deep history within the commercial aviation market and its work with KONGSBERG signals an important and strategic diversification into the defence sector, enabling the company to create a new focused entity within the business called AEROBOND DEFENCE.

By working together, AEROBOND and KONGSBERG are increasing Australian manufacturing content for Project SEA 1300 and growing important sovereign capability for a guided weapon project that greatly enhances Australia’s maritime strike capability.

AEROBOND will manufacture the NSM launcher canisters in a new purpose-built 3,500sqm facility in Adelaide, and will be immediately seeking to grow its workforce capability and expertise through the creation and recruitment of an additional 35 roles in South Australia. Production will commence in January 2024.

Justin Struik, AEROBOND’s Founder and Managing Director spoke about the partnership.

“The contract with KONGSBERG is a recognition of the deep skills, experience and expertise that we have cultivated within AEROBOND and across our workforce,” he said.

“It is an important milestone in our pathway to becoming a leading supplier in the Defence industry supply chain. We look forward to working with the team at KONGSBERG and delivering exceptional quality to support the Royal Australian Navy and its protection of Australia,” Struik said.

John Fry, Kongsberg Defence Australia’s General Manager elaborated further on the partnership.

“We are very pleased to have awarded this important contract to AEROBOND,” he said.

“Australia is home to a very talented an innovative defence industry, and KONGSBERG is committed to growing our network of local suppliers and providing manufacturing opportunities as part of our work program with the Australian Defence Force,” Fry said.

“This contract also supports the ongoing development of a Sovereign Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise for Australia.”