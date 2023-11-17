Advisory group on procurement held in Queensland

Representatives from 18 peak industry bodies have met for the first time as part of the new Q2032 Industry Advisory Group (IAG), with a focus on helping Queensland businesses get the most out of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The founding industry members will provide advice on how the Q2032 Procurement Strategy should be implemented so that Queensland businesses are prioritised in the $180 billion of Queensland Government procurement that will flow over the next nine years.

They will provide valuable commercial perspectives on the different industries that will be critical to delivery of a successful Games.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk spoke about the groups goals.

“Brisbane 2032 is about more than a few weeks of competition, it will create a strong pipeline of opportunities for Queensland businesses over the next 20 years and beyond,” she said.

“The Q2032 Industry Advisory Group represents a diverse range of business and community leaders who are best placed to advise how a projected $8.1 billion in benefits will flow to Queenslanders as a result of hosting Brisbane 2032.

“These 20 organisations will provide a voice for local suppliers who want to join Team Queensland, create valuable new partnerships, improve their business capability and discover more export opportunities.

“Queensland industries now have a seat at the table to influence the development of policy and receive clear direction from Government about the commercial possibilities presented by Brisbane 2032, so we seize every opportunity these Games provide,” Palaszczuk said.

The IAG members will help Government set key procurement targets and will generate innovative ideas on how to encourage further private sector investment in Brisbane 2032.

The representatives on the Q2032 Industry Advisory Group have been appointed for an initial 12-month term, and will meet approximately four times per year, reporting to the Brisbane 2032 Coordination Office, within the Department of the Premier and Cabinet.

Heidi Cooper is the CEO of the Business Chamber Queensland and spoke about the opportunity for businesses in Queensland.

“The once-in-a-generation opportunity in Queensland over the next decade and beyond will help the business community secure our position as a contemporary and competitive global economic player,” she said.

“Business Chamber Queensland’s latest Business Outlook – Beyond 2032, helps set the scene for the Games opportunities against a global context.

“It maps out the opportunities across four key economic pillars – extending the economic horizon in local and global markets, digital and innovation, growing the future workforce and advancing sustainability.

“Our vision is that every business, of every size and in every part of the state will benefit from the growth to come over the next decade and beyond.

“To see that dream realised, we must ensure businesses are at the forefront of planning, decision making, investment and opportunities, and the partnerships the Industry Advisory Group will forge can help us achieve that,” Cooper said.

The Brisbane 2032 Coordination Office will lead the Q2032 Industry Advisory Group, comprising representatives from across 18 industry organisations:

Advance Cairns – Jacinta Reddan, CEO

Agforce – Mike Guerin, CEO

Australian Council of Recycling – Suzanne Toumbourou, CEO

Australian Constructors Association – Jon Davies, CEO

Australian Industry Group – Dean Deighton, Acting Head of Queensland

Business Chamber Queensland – Heidi Cooper, CEO

Brisbane Economic Development Agency – Anthony Ryan, CEO

Committee for Brisbane – Barton Green, CEO

Infrastructure Association of Queensland – Louise Van Ristell, CEO

Master Builders Queensland – Paul Bidwell, CEO

Property Council of Australia – Jen Williams, Queensland Executive Director

Queensland Farmers’ Federation – Jo Sheppard, CEO

Queensland Indigenous Business Network – Julie-ann Lambourne, Committee Member

Queensland Major Contractors Association – Andrew Chapman, CEO

Queensland Social Enterprise Council – Adele Laughton, CEO

Queensland Tourism Industry Council – Brett Fraser, CEO

Townsville Enterprise Limited – Claudia Brumme-Smith, CEO

Trade and Investment Queensland – Daniel Gschwind, Chairman.

The group will be supported by representation across Queensland Government including the Department of Energy and Public Works and the Department of Youth Justice, Employment, Small Business and Training.