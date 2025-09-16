When it comes to employees’ health and safety, manufacturing remains one of Australia’s most high-risk industries, both for employees and company Directors.

In 2022-23, the manufacturing industry accounted for 10% of all serious workers’ compensation claims in Australia. In 2024, there were 65 criminal Work Health and Safety (WHS) prosecutions related to the Manufacturing industry (21%), the second highest industry sector. Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) can help manufacturers identify hazards earlier, learn from past events, and build safer workplaces. This in turn can improve workplace productivity and reduce the risk profile of a company resulting in lower insurance premiums.

While there are many opportunities for AI in manufacturing and safety, this article focuses on how generative AI can advance safety analytics. More specifically, foundational applications of large language models (LLMs) for extracting insights from archives and siloed systems. We’ll also consider getting your house in order ahead of more advanced applications of AI as well as regulatory and compliance considerations.

From archives to insights

One of the biggest challenges in safety management is learning from the past. Manufacturers often have decades of incident reports, inspection records and safety documents, many still on paper or spread across systems. These contain valuable lessons but are difficult to review holistically. Near‑miss events can be leading indicators of serious incidents, yet they are higher in volume, less detailed and easy to overlook. Generative AI, particularly language models, can help analyse this historical data while protecting privacy and confidentiality by following responsible AI principles.

Digitising incident reports using modern optical character recognition (OCR) tools converts scanned reports into machine readable text, including previously inaccessible hand-written documents, forms and tabular reports.

using modern optical character recognition (OCR) tools converts scanned reports into machine readable text, including previously inaccessible hand-written documents, forms and tabular reports. Safety data is often fragmented across organisations from maintenance logs, safety databases, email communications, to network drives. Generative AI can synthesise data from multiple systems stored in various formats bringing together data silos and creating consistency.

across organisations from maintenance logs, safety databases, email communications, to network drives. Generative AI can synthesise data from multiple systems stored in various formats bringing together data silos and creating consistency. Language models can be used to summarise and categorise the digitised documents and data. They can extract meaning to identify common themes (e.g. causes or locations of incidents) as well as identify points of failure and undertake root cause analysis.

can be used to summarise and categorise the digitised documents and data. They can extract meaning to identify common themes (e.g. causes or locations of incidents) as well as identify points of failure and undertake root cause analysis. Safety professionals play an important role of keeping the AI in check, verifying the information it produces and tuning the process. Training should focus on understanding AI outputs while maintaining critical analysis from safety experts and employee consultations.

play an important role of keeping the AI in check, verifying the information it produces and tuning the process. Training should focus on understanding AI outputs while maintaining critical analysis from safety experts and employee consultations. Business intelligence tools can be used to visualise the newly structured data to identify patterns such as points of failure and root cause. Safety officers can leverage insights to focus on the highest risk areas informed by data.

tools can be used to visualise the newly structured data to identify patterns such as points of failure and root cause. Safety officers can leverage insights to focus on the highest risk areas informed by data. Advanced analytics can be used to analyse clusters of incidents with common attributes across different sites. Correlating near miss events and incidents to derive leading indicators.

can be used to analyse clusters of incidents with common attributes Getting your house in order: Modern organisations have shifted to govern a wider variety of data such as web logs and sensor data stored in data lakes. With the rise of generative AI, the variety of data required has once again shifted to include business documents, audio and video – all of which are key artefacts for safety. However, this type of data hasn’t traditionally been well governed, organisations seeking to leverage this data for generative AI find themselves hitting up against the familiar constraints of ‘garbage in, garbage out’. If your AI strategy isn’t considering data governance, think again. To be successful data governance programs must deliver business value, driven by the business to address important business needs such as safety.

By translating unstructured and historical safety information into actionable intelligence, generative AI enables manufacturers to base their safety programs on data and evidence like never before enabling lessons from past incidents are not lost to filing cabinets.

Navigating the regulatory and compliance landscape

As manufacturers adopt generative AI tools and autonomous agents in safety roles, it is important to stay alignedwith Australia’s regulatory and compliance frameworks. The legal landscape is evolving. Regulators are keen to encourage innovation in safety, but are equally concerned about AI being used responsibly, without introducing new risks or ethical issues.

The Australian Government is taking a measured approach to regulating AI, while continuing to consult with industry. It is considering legislation that is necessary to prevent specific harms from AI; the Productivity Commission has warned the government against taking a heavy-handed approach. For the most part, existing laws in relation to privacy, human rights, intellectual property laws (among others) are relied upon without the need for additional regulation.

Privacy laws in Australia apply where personal information is collected – if for example, an AI analyses worker medical reports or training records, you must handle that data following the Australian Privacy Principles (secure storage, use only for the purpose collected). Noting that disclosure of personal information to commercially available Generative AI platforms may be a violation of privacy. Using enterprise AI, models that run within the company’s network, can prevent disclosure but must still be for a permitted use. If you’re using an AI on incident text that includes personal data (like injury descriptions with names), ensure proper consent or de-identification. Enterprise AI together with privacy preserving guardrails can remove personal information from inputs and detect leakage of personal information in outputs before results are presented to users.

The Australian Government released the Voluntary AI Safety Standard in September 2024 which sets out 10 guardrails for the ethical use of AI. While voluntary, it reflects best practices like human-in-the-loop oversight, risk assessments, transparency, and robustness of AI systems. The latest Responsible AI Index 2025 sponsored by the National AI Centre (NAIC), shows leading organisations are choosing to adopt the Voluntary AI Safety Standard released in 2024.

Manufacturers using AI should consider adopting guardrails from the voluntary standard now while monitoring legal developments. Early adoption of the standard can help stay ahead of regulatory changes, while demonstrating leadership.

Unlocking business benefits

Investing in safety analytics can help protect people and brings with it the financial upside in the form of lower operational costs and insurance premiums. Lower insurance costs are one quantifiable benefit, but the ripple effects of safer operations can lead to more sustainable business long term; including higher productivity (less downtime and absenteeism), being an employer of choice, and a stronger reputation with both customers and regulators.

