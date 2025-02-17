Advanced Navigation welcomes new head of product

Image: Advanced Navigation

Producer of navigation and autonomous systems, Advanced Navigation, has announced the appointment of Maximilian Doemling as head of product management.

The decision underscores the company’s commitment to advance deep tech innovation across robotics, inertial, photonic and quantum sensing, artificial intelligence, underwater acoustics, and GPS antennas and receivers.

Advanced Navigation’s suite of technologies and sensors deliver resilient positioning and navigation where GPS is contested or unavailable—spanning land, air, sea, and space.

As head of product management, Maximilian will lead the strategy and execution of product development, from launch and lifecycle management to maintenance.

Collaborating closely with research, development, and go-to-market teams, he will align industry and customer needs across key verticals, including defence, aerospace, mining, agriculture, transportation, marine and space.

“Max’s arrival comes at a pivotal time for Advanced Navigation. His strategic direction and extensive experience in shaping product ecosystems is the exact skill set required to expand our portfolio and meet the demands of the growing autonomous systems market. We’re excited to have him on board as we continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in navigation and robotics,” said Advanced Navigation CEO Chris Shaw.

Maximilian brings over 15 years of global experience leading complex technical projects across defence, space, and automotive sectors in East Asia and Germany.

Most recently, he played a key role at Woven by Toyota, driving its transformation into a software-first mobility provider, combining Systems Engineering with Agile practices, all while keeping user-centred design at the core.

Previous to this, Maximilian had a key role in the product development of BMW’s automated driving programs, focusing on risk anticipation and system reliability. He also collaborated with local authorities and suppliers, resulting in BMW becoming the first foreign OEM to secure a Robotaxi test licence in East Asia.

Maximilian’s strong track record in shaping product roadmaps, aligning systems design with company strategies, and leading large, agile international teams will be key to driving Advanced Navigation’s product innovations to market.

“Inertial and photonic sensors are foundational technologies for autonomous systems. Developing deep technology demands relentless innovation at the cutting edge, where breakthroughs must outpace complexity to stay ahead of the curve,” said Doemling.

“As autonomy evolves, the demand for precision, resilience, and intelligence in navigation systems is only accelerating. The future belongs to those who can push the limits of what’s possible—and we’re just getting started.”

As a recognised expert in this field, Maximilian will be instrumental in driving the next wave of innovation.