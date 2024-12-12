Advanced Navigation supports Australia’s largest ever defence export

Image: Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation, a global leader in assured positioning navigation and timing (APNT) technologies and autonomous systems, has finalised a deal with Rheinmetall Defence Australia to supply fibre-optic gyroscope (FOG) inertial navigation systems (INS).

These systems will integrate into Rheinmetall’s Boxer Combat Reconnaissance Vehicles (CRV), currently in service with the Australian Army.

This follows a previous deal which saw Advanced Navigation provide 200+ FOG INS to Rheinmetall in 2021 for the Boxer CRV. These vehicles were acquired by the Australian Army as part of the LAND 400 Phase 2 Program.

“Precise navigation is paramount to the survivability of armoured vehicles. It provides the situational awareness and ability to coordinate with other units needed to stay operational in challenging environments, where GPS signals are unavailable or unreliable,” said Advanced Navigation CEO Chris Shaw.

“In Australia, Rheinmetall is the largest supplier of military vehicles to the country’s armed forces. Our PNT solution equips the Boxer CRVs with accurate and robust navigation independent of satellite signals, ensuring they maintain tactical advantage in all conditions, even in electronic warfare scenarios. It is a huge honour to be selected as their partner, in a time of rising geopolitical conflicts.”

The system houses Advanced Navigation’s breakthrough algorithmic technology, a software-enabled hardware that allows the FOG INS to deliver navigation data superior to outputs based on traditional filter methods, while hosting a small form factor.

Additionally, the built-in optical gyroscope technology has no moving parts. This makes it less susceptible to shock and vibration-induced errors, which is critical when the vehicle is travelling through rough terrains.

Validated in real-world operations, the FOG INS is easily integrated into the Boxer CRV, armoured 8×8 vehicle.

In service with armies around the globe, the Boxer CRV offers enhanced troop safety, security and protection, coupled with high levels of firepower and mobility for sustained operations ranging from peacekeeping to high-intensity combat.

The Boxer CRV is equipped with a reconnaissance mission module including the two-person digital Lance turret; the first crewed medium-calibre turret to be put into service on the Boxer platform.

Further, the collaboration between Rheinmetall and Advanced Navigation appeals to the Australian Defence Global Supply Chain (GSC) Program, which aims to increase the number of Australian suppliers and export opportunities with large defence primes.

As one of only four companies in the world to manufacture strategic-grade FOG components, Advanced Navigation serves as the epitome of taking Australian sovereign manufacturing to the world.

Located in New South Wales, the company’s high-tech PNT facility adopts a vertical integration framework, covering all phases of photonics and FOG development—from design and quality testing to automated manufacturing.

This approach improves quality control and guarantees the delivery of reliable, durable and high-quality navigation systems that are sensitive enough to detect the earth’s rotation.

Driving innovation and reinforcing sovereign capability, Advanced Navigation continues to position Australia as a global leader in defence technology, setting new standards for precision and reliability in the most demanding conditions.