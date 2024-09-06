Advanced Navigation expands U.S. Defence presence

Image: Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation, a world leader in Assured Position, Navigation and Timing (APNT) and autonomous systems, has expanded its defence arm in the U.S. through the appointment of Wayne Prender as Global Head of Defence.

The decision underscores the Australia-based company’s commitment in deepening the technology trade between the U.S and Australia.

“It’s a fantastic win for our business to have recruited Wayne at this pivotal moment of growth. Drawn from his decades of field experience, Wayne brings not only deep domain expertise in uncrewed systems but also an exceptional understanding of the problems warfighters face,” said Advanced Navigation chief revenue officer, Christopher McNamara.

“His appointment is a logical step in our strategy to partner with global defence firms and militaries as we tackle their most pressing APNT challenges.”

Prender brings over twenty years of experience in the global defence industrial base, with expertise in C4ISR technologies and uncrewed and robotic systems, as well as systems engineering and government contracting.

He joins Advanced Navigation following an 18-year tenure at Textron Systems, where he was the senior vice president of Air Systems.

Prender was also responsible for Aerosonde Pty in overseeing engineering and operations during its transition from a civil and commercial platform to a successful multimillion-dollar global defence platform.

Prior to joining the defence industry, Prender served in the U.S. Army, as a Platoon Leader and Battalion Intelligence Officer, where he was awarded the Bronze Star for his actions during deployment to Iraq.

“In today’s global defence market, having cutting-edge APNT solutions is mission-critical. The disruptive solutions that Advanced Navigation designs and delivers at speed provide the situational awareness warfighters need to act quickly and decisively, especially when traditional forms of navigation are unavailable,” said Prender.

“Not only does this intelligence minimise the risk of disorientation and reduce mission delays, it also ensures that mission objectives can be achieved with increased precision, survivability and effectiveness.”