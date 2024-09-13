ADF to acquire $2.7 million in quantum optical atomic clocks

Image: Department of Defence

The Australian Government is acquiring quantum optical atomic clocks from Adelaide-based QuantX Labs to deliver position navigation and timing (PNT) capabilities to the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

​Two contracts worth $2.7 million will enable AUKUS partners to develop PNT capabilities to support superior decision advantage and enhanced maritime domain awareness.

These are key objectives under AUKUS Pillar II.

​These QuantX Lab clocks contribute to accelerate the development of quantum technology for precision navigation and timing in military capability.

​QuantX will also deliver an optical atomic clock as part of a mobile test and measurement system to Defence in early 2025.

​The ADF will use the quantum clock to test and evaluate timing in critical defence hardware to determine operational resilience in global positioning systems (GPS) degraded environments.

This hardware includes communication and navigation systems.

Under AUKUS Pillar II, Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom are accelerating the delivery of quantum technologies.

Chief Defence scientist, professor Tanya Monro, said investing in next generation atomic clocks supports the commitment of Defence to innovation priorities outlined in the National Defence Strategy.

“Defence will increasingly leverage emerging disruptive technologies such as quantum to provide a capability edge for the warfighter,” said Monro.

The portable atomic clocks are the result of over seven years of research and development, initially at the Institute of Photonics and Advanced Sensing at The University of Adelaide, in close partnership with Defence.

“This is the first sale for QuantX Labs and a prime example of the collaborative relationships needed to transition leading-edge sovereign research into advanced operational capabilities for the Australian Defence Force”, said Monro.