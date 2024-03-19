ACS-500 11th Gen. Intel Core i Rugged Industrial Embedded Box PC

Image: Interworld Electronics

Featured by Interworld Electronics, the ACS-500 is a rugged compact Embedded Box PC with powerful performance, and a range of industrial features ideal for a wide variety of processing and manufacturing applications.

It is designed with compact, space-saving features in a small chassis, making it perfect for factory automation and other applications where space may be limited, such as kiosks and ATMs.

The ACS-500 features an 11th Gen. Intel Core i3/i5 processor and up to 64GB DDR4 SoDIMM. It is constructed with a heat sink and fanless design, which provides great heat dissipation along with low power consumption. The tough aluminium chassis provides protection against vibration and shock. Apart from that, it also has the rugged features of a wide operating temperature (-20°C~60°C) and support for a wide range 9~36V power input, enabling it to continuously operate even in harsh industrial environments.

With its range of I/O interfaces, the ACS-500 can easily perform all tasks required throughout the production process, including real-time data collection, remote monitoring and process control. It features 4 x USB 3.0, 2 x COM and 2 x GbE LAN with high-speed data transmission. Moreover, it supports graphic I/O ports with the equipped DP/HDMI combo connector. The ACS-500 also supports 1 x M.2 E-key socket, for optional Wi-Fi/BT module; 1 x full size MiniPCIe; and 1 x Nano SIM slot for expansion. The TB-528 series expansion cards are also an indispensable optional feature of the ACS-500, offering an expandable and flexible solution, with optional I/O including USB, COM, CAN, LAN, PoE. This makes it ideal for a wide range of applications, and helps to increase the longevity of the unit.

In order to optimise factory operation and improve efficiency and productivity, effective embedded computers should be able to limit any impact that failure, malfunction or emergency may cause. Therefore, the ACS-500 offers an optional backup battery to decrease the damage of a sudden power outage. It temporarily supports the power system so as to have sufficient time to shut down properly and prevent hardware/software damage and data loss.

The ACS-500 also supports Windows 10 IoT and Windows 11, making it an effective solution well into the future. It can also be Panel or VESA mounted, further improving its adaptability. The wide range of features that the ACS-500 offers, including its compact size (253mm x 159mm x 36mm) and easy configuration, makes it ideal for a wide range of industrial applications, including being operated in an AIOT smart factory or in manufacturing environments.

For more information and to get a quote, visit the ACS-500 product page at Interworld Electronics.