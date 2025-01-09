Accelerate your business growth today

Business Accelerator programs are designed to help you rapidly progress towards a specific goal. Image: Industry Capability Network

Expanding your reach in an existing market or growing into a new market successfully can be a pivotal milestone for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Do it well and it can significantly grow your business, get it wrong and it can drain resources.

The challenge for many is that prospective customers either don’t know who you are, are happy with who they use because they don’t know why you are better or the current alternative is a different way of doing things. Getting to the heart of what these prospective customers need, rather than just what they detail in a tender, is tricky unless you have insider knowledge or have lots of experience getting rejections.

The Industry Growth Business Accelerator program aims to combine the ‘who you know’ with the ‘what you know’ such that your progress in expanding your business is faster and more successful. Designed specifically for ICN subscribers, this 12-week targeted micro-credential program combines MBA-accredited business education with expert business coaching and access to Industry Mentors. The program culminates in you presenting your business to a panel of Industry for immediate feedback and greater brand awareness.

Industry Capability Network (ICN) is a trusted link between suppliers and major projects in Australia, helping businesses unlock opportunities and grow. Partnering with 25eight, a leader in high-performance leadership training, ICN is proud to offer the Business Accelerator Program a tailored program designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) gain a competitive edge, break into new markets, and secure contracts and tenders with confidence.

25eight provides high-performance leadership training and mentoring to help ambitious small and medium-sized businesses accelerate their growth. They have supported thousands of SMEs to level up their business both domestically and internationally and understand the challenges smaller businesses face when trying to win work in highly complex and competitive markets.

Business Accelerator programs are designed to help you rapidly progress towards a specific goal and this Industry Growth Business Accelerator helps you to accelerate your growth into new or existing markets to help you go from feeling like you are wandering around in the dark without any feedback to know exactly what you need to do and who you need to target.

Who this is for

SME Business Leaders who prefer a structured and focused approach to achieving results quickly.

You may be:

A Business Owner/Manager involved in new business development or exploring market expansion who values getting maximum returns from the efforts put in, while further developing leadership skills.

A Business Development/Sales Leader who wants to increase knowledge and skills to effectively communicate the value of their business (in verbal or written form), increasing the number of engagements for the business.

How it works

● Comprehensive diagnostic and goal setting on commencement

● Personalised business education (self-paced through online content)

● 1:1 Business coaching & training (booked at times that suit you and your team)

● Group sessions with other participating businesses (4 x 1-hour sessions at set dates)

● Connections to industry in 1:1 sessions and at a presentation or pitch event. Previous participants have met with Government representatives, Primes, or large project owners.

Outcomes

Previous participants have reported an increase in:

● Leads

● Engagements

● Revenue

● Progress towards business goals

● Clarity & Direction

● Confidence

● Team alignment

● Critical thinking skills

● Ability to make strategic decisions quickly

Investment

$4,995 + GST

Earlybird discounts available 60 days from the commencement of the program as well as discounts available for Female, Indigenous, and Veteran-Owned businesses.

Start Date

February 2025

How to Apply

Submit an EOI on Gateway by ICN (this program is exclusive to ICN Subscribers).

You will be contacted to attend an information session or book a consultation Selected businesses will be notified with an Offer Letter, which they can choose to decline, delay, or accept.

Not an ICN Subscriber?

Joining Gateway is quick and easy. Whether you’re looking to access valuable programs like the Industry Growth Business Accelerator or connect with major projects, ICN offers flexible options to suit your needs. You can join for free or select one of our tailored subscription packages to unlock additional benefits. Start your journey today and take advantage of this exclusive opportunity!

Find out more and submit an EOI here