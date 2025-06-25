A vital ingredient in critical energy infrastructure

Image: PLP/Capral

The decade-long relationship between PLP Australia and Capral Aluminium has proven to be an important piece of the puzzle that makes up one of the country’s largest energy infrastructure projects.

While partnerships are valuable across industries worldwide, strong collaboration between engineering expertise and high-quality materials is especially critical in the production of energy infrastructure. In Australia, one such standout collaboration exists between Preformed Line Products (PLP) and Capral Aluminium.

“PLP’s been working with Capral for over 10 years. They’re our preferred supplier of aluminium,” said general manager for sales and marketing at PLP Australia, Adam Talbott.

An energy infrastructure project spanning three Australian states

Project EnergyConnect (PEC) is a 900-kilometre interconnector that unites the electricity grids of New South Wales, Victoria, and South Australia. These three states have united in a bid to provide energy security, improve grid resilience, and shift to towards renewable energy.

“It runs 200 kilometres within South Australia and 700 within New South Wales,” said Talbot. “Its purpose is to connect South Australia, New South Wales and Victoria so they can share energy. PLP has been proud to be involved from an early stage.”

“If there is a significant event that detrimentally impacts the power network, like what happened in South Australia a few years back, a connection like this will help redirect power from other states to the affected areas so that electricity can be restored quicker.”

PLP has been involved in the project since its design stage in 2020 and has supplied custom-engineered aluminium busbars from its Western Sydney facility to key PEC substations at Buronga, Dinawan, and Wagga Wagga. Busbars are custom designed components in substations that connect major electrical equipment.

“Every aspect of the busbars – from custom die sizes to palm placements – are fine-tuned in consultation with project contractors and clients. The more that we can help with the design and maximise busbar length, the less welds that are required on site. It saves time and effort and ensures that it all fits and connects,” said Talbot.

While PLP delivers busbars of up to 24 metres in length, they are joined on site to create lengths that extend more than 200 metres.

“The Buronga site is one of the largest in the Southern Hemisphere. PLP Australia has delivered around 350 lengths of busbars to Buronga that equates to around five kilometres of busbar ”

The power of aluminium

At the core of PLP’s operations is a material that is essential for energy infrastructure. Aluminium has high conductivity, is corrosion resistant, has good strength-to-weight ratio and is recyclable which makes it suitable for outdoor applications. The sustainability credentials of aluminium align with Project EnergyConnect’s low-emission criteria.

PLP depends on Capral to supply consistent quality aluminium extrusions and provide reliable delivery times to align with the PEC construction schedule.

“Our preferred supplier is Capral, particularly on large projects like this. They are local and have made a point of understanding our business and what is important to our clients. Capral’s ability to produce extrusions up to 13 metres long, enabled reduced welding time and simplified installation, which helped to cut costs,” said Adam Talbot.

Partnering closely with PLP from the project’s earliest stages, Capral has helped select suitable aluminium alloys and supported the engineering design process which gave PLP a competitive edge during tendering.

“We engaged with Capral to work through choosing the right alloys, particularly for the mechanical strength required within a substation. We also worked to ensure that we could put together a very competitive and compelling bid for the project,” said Talbot.

The mutual understanding between both businesses originates from what is a decade-long working relationship built on trust and reliability. Talbot said throughout all the dealings with Capral over this time period, the primary reason PLP continues to choose its offerings is the quality.

“We’ve never had an issue with Capral’s product – and when you’re dealing with projects of this scale and importance, reliability is everything. I enjoy working with them because if I’ve got questions, I can call and speak with someone straight away,” he added.

From extrusion to implementation

Once Capral’s aluminium bars arrive at PLP’s Sydney facility, they are cut, welded and assembled, custom-labelled for transport, and delivered ready for installation.

“One arriving at PLP Glendenning the Capral Aluminium tubes get unloaded and sent into our welding bay where they’ll be cut down to the required engineered length.”

This prepares PLP for transporting the aluminium products to PEC sites that are by no means ‘close-by’. Once delivered, the busbars are assembled in a manner that Talbot referred to as “like a Lego set”.

“It’s a long drive, around 1000 kilometres to get to the Buronga site from PLP at Glendenning in Sydney,” said Talbot. “All the components are labelled individually, so the guys on site know where they need to go and what needs to be welded together in accordance with the design drawing, and away you go.

“They’re packed very carefully to make sure that the 21-metre-long busbars are going to arrive safely and can be easily unpacked.

“Seeing their work energised on-site is a point of pride for the PLP team. It might just look like a tube of aluminium – but behind every busbar is months of planning, problem-solving and careful execution.”

The long-standing partnership between PLP and Capral exemplifies how collaboration between local manufacturing companies, engineering expertise and quality materials can power the nation’s most critical energy infrastructure.