A Sign of Excellence – Hansen Signs Cut their labour time by 80% using tape.

Image: 3M Australia

In the signage industry, the best products look as good as they can perform. Unfortunately, mechanical fasteners can limit both form and function.

3M VHB tape can help expand your design possibilities and leave a lasting impression. It can help create striking results with dissimilar materials that otherwise would be difficult to bond.

One common design challenge is how to bond different materials quickly and effectively whether it be metal to painted metal, metal to plastic or metal to tempered glass.

Combined with its exceptional dynamic strength sealing capabilities and weather resistance, 3M VHB tape proves to be a perfect solution for both indoor and outdoor sign applications.

Signage customers all over the world have seen how effective 3M VHB tape has been in their applications. Hansen signs is a family-owned company that has been operating for 37 years. They design, manufacture, install, and maintain all different types of signage.

According to Nick Hansen, Owner, “In our clients’ eyes, it’s more desirable to have as many smooth surfaces, and clean painted finishes as possible. Sometimes rivets can create a rippling effect in the material in different type of weather conditions.

In order to create a more consistent aesthetic, we recognise the 3M™ VHB™ Tape as a significant solution.

We use 3M™ VHB™ Tape to bond all different types of substrates, and bonding possibly aluminum to composite, composite to plastics. We bond PVC letters to aluminum and painted surfaces as well in about 30% of the product that we use. Durability is important to us because we’re responsible for the end result of our client’s image.

We’re in Atlantic Canada, so the environments that our signage is experiencing once it goes outdoors is snow, sleet, rain, extreme temperature changes.

Due to the fact that we’re using electrical components inside of our signs, and we are maintaining a high grade of finished result, we want to make sure that our signs are sealed, and it’s important to us that the end result, that there’s no water or moisture getting into our signs.

So we use the 3M™ VHB™ Tape along the seams to accomplish that.

On a typical 4×8 panel where we would be riveting, drilling and riveting all of the sections of the panel, we probably have about 40 rivets. In that case, we’re somewhere in the area of an hour to an hour and fifteen minutes.

By comparison, bonding the 3M™ VHB™ Tape to the frame and on the panel, two men can do that in about 15 minutes.

I would recommend 3M™ VHB™ Tape to any sign company that is manufacturing and bonding panels to frames with any other product. It’s going to save them time, and save them money.”

For more more information, please visit;

Signage Adhesive & Tape for Installation | 3M Australia

3.4-Signage-Solutions-Industry-Page-Video-3-hansen-signs.jpg (450×225) (3m.com.au)

3.4-Signage-Solutions-Industry-Page-Video-2-vhb-signage.jpg (450×225) (3m.com.au)