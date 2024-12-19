A NSW manufacturing landscape enhanced by GME

The on-site environmental test facility features a range of specialised equipment, including a salt fog chamber, accelerated UV chamber, vibration and more. Images: GME

GME manufactures UHF CB radios and emergency beacon products, exemplifying its commitment to local production and innovation in the Australian manufacturing industry.

In an initiative to stimulate local economies and support job creation, the New South Wales Government is set to implement new measures aimed at enhancing the role of businesses in government procurement processes.

The NSW government aims to prioritise local suppliers and drive regional economic growth. This transformative approach aligns with the government’s commitment to fostering a robust manufacturing sector, ultimately benefiting communities across NSW.

An example of this commitment to local manufacturing is GME, a family-owned company and Australia’s sole manufacturer of UHF CB radios and emergency beacon products.

Founded by Edward Dunn in 1959 and based in Winston Hills, NSW, GME has championed local production, ensuring that more than 85 per cent of its revenue comes from Australian-made products. By investing in manufacturing facilities and fostering community partnerships, GME exemplifies the positive impact of local procurement.

The company’s emphasis on quality, innovation, and workforce development not only strengthens its market position but also supports the broader objectives of the NSW Government to create jobs and invigorate local industries. As the government shifts its focus, GME stands ready to leverage these changes, further solidifying its role in the future of NSW manufacturing.

Evolution of GME

Initially focused on repairing television tuners, GME has achieved some world firsts, including producing Australia’s first EPIRB (Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon) in 1979 and the world’s first VHF Sea Phone in 1989.

“By the year 2000, we were producing a wide range of products, from EPIRBs to UHF and VHF radios,” said Tony Crooke, group marketing manager, GME.

“As our business has grown, we’ve diversified into new markets while remaining proudly Australian-owned, with most manufacturing still in Sydney. For 65 years, we’ve led the RF communications industry in Australia, and we take great pride in that legacy.”

GME’s primary markets now encompass 4WDs, agriculture, heavy vehicles, and marine and outdoor recreation. Its offerings cater to essential industries, including boating, fishing, and off-roading, with a strong emphasis on safety through its EPIRBs and personal location beacons.

Commitment to local manufacturing

One of GME’s core values is maintaining Australian manufacturing. With more than 230 staff, GME operates a facility that consolidates research and development, engineering, quality control, manufacturing, and technical services, all under one roof.

“We operate several Surface Mount Technology lines for local PCB production and have a fully integrated lean manufacturing facility and national warehousing on-site,” added Crooke.

“This centralisation allows us to provide a true end-to-end Australian manufacturing solution. Additionally, we’ve recently invested in a dedicated Zone 4 manufacturing facility for secure electronics production, enabling us to deliver high-assurance equipment to Australian Defence customers.”

This strategy aligns with recent initiatives from the New South Wales government aimed at reducing dependency on global supply chains, particularly in the wake of challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve seen a sustained increase in demand for Australian-made products, leading to heightened manufacturing output at our New South Wales facility,” said Crooke.

“This surge, coupled with investments in additional engineering resources to accelerate our product development cycles, has resulted in a substantial workforce increase of around 30 per cent.”

“With more than $7 million invested in additional manufacturing infrastructure over the last few years, we are ready to meet growing demand and support local job creation,” explained Crooke.

Advanced manufacturing capabilities

With the capability to produce over 500,000 units per year, GME’s manufacturing facility is designed for end-to-end production, allowing GME to maintain quality control throughout the manufacturing process.

It maintains an ISO 9001-certified Quality Management System to ensure its products are built to endure harsh environmental conditions. Its testing process combines advanced environmental testing equipment with real-world assessments.

The on-site environmental test facility features a range of specialised equipment, including a salt fog chamber, accelerated UV chamber, vibration and shock testing apparatus, antenna whipping machines, and Ingress Protection chambers.

“While controlled tests are crucial, we prioritise real-world testing to ensure our products meet the demands of the environments customers encounter, guaranteeing reliability and durability over time,” said Crooke.

GME offers advanced electronics manufacturing, including build-to-print services, secure production at its Zone 4 facility, PCB design, and surface-mount technology, providing an end-to-end manufacturing solution.

The Sydney facility is complemented by an offshore site for some sub-assemblies and strategic subcontracting. The company actively engages with other local Australian manufacturers producing electronics in New South Wales.

Sustainable initiatives

This commitment to sustainability is reinforced by maintaining an ISO 14,001-certified environmental management system and aiming to reduce environmental impact.

“Our employees receive training on environmental responsibility as part of our Environmental Management System, and we partner with regulated waste management contractors to ensure hazardous materials generated during manufacturing are handled off-site according to best practices,” added Crooke.

GME’s efforts in sustainability not only benefit the environment but also enhance its appeal to customers who prioritise eco-friendly practices.

Engaging the next generation

To ensure the future of local manufacturing, GME engages with educational institutions, from secondary schools to universities. The company maintains scholarship programs, particularly through partnerships with the University of Technology Sydney, aimed at nurturing young engineering talent.

These initiatives are designed to attract, engage, and develop the next generation of engineers, providing them with valuable hands-on experience in a thriving manufacturing environment.

By investing in workforce development, GME not only secures its future but also contributes to the broader manufacturing landscape in Australia. The company’s commitment to training and education is crucial for addressing the skills gap in the industry, ensuring that future workers are equipped to meet the challenges of an evolving market.

Navigating challenges

While GME has successfully established itself as a prominent local manufacturer, it does face challenges. The higher labour costs associated with it can be a barrier compared to countries with cheaper labour.

However, GME offsets these costs by producing higher-quality products that boast lower failure rates, thereby gaining a competitive advantage.

The company has also experienced the same global supply chain issues that many manufacturers have faced, particularly regarding semiconductor shortages.

As GME relies on several components sourced from countries such as China, Taiwan, and Malaysia, the volatility of these supply chains necessitates strategic planning and flexibility. GME continues to work towards building resilience within its supply chain by strengthening relationships with local suppliers and investing in domestic capabilities.

Looking ahead, GME is focused on further enhancing its local operations through continued capital investment in advanced manufacturing technologies, including automation and robotics.

“We aim to expand our product lines and accelerate development cycles to meet the demands of both existing and emerging markets,” added Crooke.

“In addition, GME is dedicated to strengthening its partnerships with local suppliers, which is essential for promoting a robust local manufacturing ecosystem that supports the community and drives economic growth in New South Wales.”