Image: Peter Adams/stock.adobe.com

The Federal Government’s Reliable Renewables Plan is being rolled out across Western Australia with the announcement of an offshore wind zone declared off the coast of Bunbury.

The Bunbury offshore wind industry has the potential to support 11.4 GW of electricity, enough to power all the homes and manufacturing industries in the South West.

It will bring new employment opportunities to WA, creating close to 7,000 jobs during construction and around 3,500 ongoing jobs for engineers, electrical technicians, cable installers, boilermakers, crane operators, riggers, seafarers, dockworkers and administrators.

Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen said the declared area was a vital step towards securing WA’s energy grid with reliable renewables.

“With an estimated 50 GW of new generation required by 2042, Western Australia needs new sources of electricity to power homes and industry,” said Minister Bowen.

It will now be at least 30 km from shore at its closest point, excludes more than 60 per cent of the recreational fishing areas requested for exclusion including Naturaliste Reef and provides further separation from breeding areas and migratory paths for Southern Right Whales.

The final area covers 4,000km2 – reducing the zone by about half.

As well as providing reliable renewable energy to Australian industry, offshore wind projects will be required to maximise their use of Australian supply chains and closely consult with local industry and workers on their project plans.

This will ensure local workers and businesses benefit from the establishment of this new industry.

The application period for feasibility licences in the declared Bunbury offshore wind zone opens 3 September and closes on 6 November 2024.

Licences will only be awarded to developers whose proposed projects do the most to incorporate Australian materials and manufacturing, consult with local industry, protect the environment, share the marine space and provide benefits to workers, businesses and communities.

Construction can only begin after the feasibility stage is completed and developers have gained subsequent environmental and management plan approvals.

The declared area can be found at Indian Ocean off the Bunbury region, Western Australia proposed offshore wind area – DCCEEW