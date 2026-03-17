A Monash-led research project is redefining mechanical heart support with a tailored pump designed for the millions of patients living with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction.

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) has long occupied an uneasy space in global healthcare: widespread yet under-recognised, debilitating yet poorly treated. Despite representing roughly half of the 64 million people living with heart failure, these patients have no access to mechanical circulatory support, relying only on medication or palliative care. While ventricular assist devices (VADs) have transformed outcomes for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF), the same approach cannot be applied to HFpEF because the underlying physiology is different. This disparity has left clinicians and researchers calling for a dedicated solution.

A Monash-led initiative, spearheaded by mechanical engineering PhD researcher Nina Langer, is one of the first comprehensive attempts to deliver that solution. Her work, conducted under the Artificial Heart Frontiers Program (AHFP), combines experimental testing, computational modelling and clinical insight to explore how a pump device might be tailored for HFpEF’s unique biomechanics. The project is now informing development pathways for next-generation devices within Australia’s largest cardiovascular engineering program.

“This major heart failure condition has no dedicated mechanical circulatory support, leaving over half of all heart failure patients without a mechanical support option,” said Langer.

The motivation for the study emerged from the expertise of Langer’s supervisory team. One supervisor, a cardiologist specialising in HFpEF, had spent years observing the limitations of current therapies and the absence of any meaningful technological intervention. Another, a biomedical engineer, recognised the engineering challenge and the potential for a dedicated device once scientific understanding of the condition matured. Over the past decade, advances in HFpEF pathophysiology finally created an opportunity for targeted therapeutic development.

HFpEF had historically lagged behind HFrEF in research attention, partly because it is more complex to diagnose and often coexists with multiple comorbidities. Until recently, limited mechanistic clarity made it difficult to design therapies that address anything beyond symptom control. Now, with stronger scientific foundations, researchers can pursue solutions that target the condition’s underlying drivers rather than treating only its consequences. Langer said that closing this knowledge gap was one of the key motivations behind the project.

“Once a disease mechanism is clear, therapeutic strategies become far easier to conceptualise,” she said.

Collaborative groundwork with Monash University and MIT

Langer’s PhD sits within the broader Monash ecosystem, where clinical needs and engineering innovation are developed side-by-side. Some of her findings have already influenced one of the AHFP’s emerging devices, ensuring the research contributes directly to national device development. The proximity to clinicians, modellers and prototyping specialists has made the program positioned to push forward technologies aimed at solving unmet cardiovascular challenges. This collaborative setting ensured her project remained grounded in real-world clinical relevance.

Her work at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) added another layer of validation and technical depth. There she collaborated with a group renowned for its soft-robotic HFpEF platform and advanced imaging techniques.

“Their soft-robotic model and high-quality imaging allowed us to validate a computational model I developed. This level of robust cross-validation is rare in the field,” she said.

This cross-institutional validation strengthened confidence in the computational predictions that underpinned her pump-design concepts.

Building and testing a cardiovascular simulator

A defining aspect of Langer’s research was the use of a custom-built cardiovascular simulator. Designed as a multi-chamber, high-fidelity physical testbed, it allowed her to mimic real heart behaviour using pumps, valves and an engineered network of tubing. Crucially, the simulator modelled both sides of the heart simultaneously, something standard VAD test rigs often do not replicate. This is vital because left-sided assist devices can trigger right-heart failure if their systemic interactions are poorly understood.

The hands-on nature of the simulator allowed Langer to observe phenomena that computational models alone could not capture. Real-time adjustments, pressure measurements and flow visualisations revealed subtle dynamics that would otherwise be masked by model assumptions. The experience provided a deeper understanding of whole-system interactions, strengthening the foundations on which device concepts were evaluated. She explained that the ability to link physical and computational insights was essential for navigating HFpEF’s complexity.

“Computational models always depend on assumptions. The experimental system allowed me to remove many of those assumptions and observe the physics directly,” she said.

Reimagining pump design for HFpEF

Existing VADs cannot simply be scaled down or reshaped for HFpEF patients. The stiff, thick-walled ventricles characteristic of the condition create fundamental geometric and mechanical constraints that make ventricular placement unsuitable. Further miniaturisation is limited by strict blood-handling requirements, with even small changes increasing clotting risk or compromising durability. HFpEF hearts also behave differently physiologically, meaning a device optimised for HFrEF may perform poorly or even dangerously in this environment.

The Monash study proposes a radically different design pathway: a pump positioned in the left atrium rather than the left ventricle. This reduces spatial and mechanical constraints while targeting the core physiological problem – elevated intracardiac pressure. The concept prioritises decompressing the heart rather than maximising output, aligning support with HFpEF’s underlying mechanics rather than forcing a HFrEF-style intervention. The design also integrates a physiological control strategy that adjusts support in response to metabolic demand.

“Reducing intracardiac pressure aligns far more closely with the underlying disease mechanism in HFpEF,” she explained.

Beyond proposing a device concept, Langer’s work delivers a development platform that blends physical testing, validated modelling and patient-specific criteria. This platform forms the foundation for evaluating design feasibility, safety, haemodynamic performance and clinical applicability. HFpEF’s heterogeneity makes this especially important; patient anatomy, stiffness profiles and comorbidities vary, meaning a one-size-fits-all approach cannot succeed.

The platform also helps define the clinical target population – an essential step in navigating regulatory pathways and designing trials. Many past HFpEF therapies have failed not because the technology was flawed, but because patient selection lacked precision. Langer’s integrated approach may help prevent similar pitfalls and provide a clearer development roadmap.

“There’s little value in designing an excellent device if you don’t understand how it interacts with the patient,” she said.

Her research positions clinical context and population definition as central pillars of successful device engineering.

Safety, regulation and translation

Before a HFpEF-specific pump can progress toward pre-clinical or clinical trials, numerous layers of safety testing must be completed. These include biocompatibility assessments, verification and validation testing, and both acute and chronic animal studies. Chronic studies are important in understanding haemocompatibility, organ-system interaction and subtle long-term effects that cannot be fully captured on the bench. HFpEF physiology itself presents additional considerations, as altered blood-flow patterns can affect mechanical loading and clotting behaviour.

Regulatory pathways for mechanical circulatory support devices are complex. Although a HFpEF-specific pump is novel, similarities with existing VADs may allow for comparable regulatory strategies.

“The biggest hurdle will be defining the right patient population and showing meaningful benefit across such a heterogeneous group,” she noted.

Manufacturing requirements and engineering constraints

Scaling production for any blood-contacting device necessitates tight manufacturing tolerances. Quality assurance, material traceability and compliance with international standards must be embedded from the earliest stages of development. Even minor design changes can introduce new performance liabilities, making alignment between engineering and manufacturing critical. These considerations are amplified when dealing with irregular geometries or the need for miniaturisation.

The biological environment adds further constraints. Langer said devices must withstand variable pressures, avoid damaging blood cells, and maintain long-term durability while fitting within anatomically restrictive spaces. Engineers must balance material selection, geometric optimisation and manufacturing feasibility without compromising patient safety.

“Any modification in this field introduces new constraints because the device must function safely and reliably within a complex biological environment,” she said.

If successfully developed, a dedicated HFpEF pump could fundamentally reshape global heart-failure care. For millions of patients who currently rely on symptom management or palliative approaches, mechanical support could provide both life-extending and life-enhancing benefits. The device could serve as a bridge to transplant or a long-term therapy, depending on patient suitability. This versatility reflects the need for options across HFpEF’s wide clinical spectrum.

Within the AHFP, Langer’s work is already contributing to discussions around device requirements and development strategies. The program’s scale and translational focus position it well to bring the world’s first HFpEF-specific mechanical circulatory support device closer to reality. Prof Shaun Gregory, co-director of the AHFP, emphasised the significance of Langer’s contributions and the importance of addressing this long-standing clinical gap.

“Nina’s high-quality and translational research captures the unmet need for novel, targeted mechanical circulatory support for the largest cohort of patients with heart failure. While we’ve known of this unmet need for some time, this new study points to a clearer development pathway,” he said.

The pursuit of a HFpEF-specific pump represents more than an engineering challenge – it signals a shift in how heart failure is understood and treated. Rather than attempting to fit existing solutions to incompatible physiology, researchers are building technology around the unique needs of the patient population. Langer’s research demonstrates how deeply integrated modelling, rigorous experimentation and clinical insight can converge to push medical innovation forward. With continued investment, collaboration and development, the concept could soon evolve from research platform to life-changing therapy.